Fear Street: 1994 Soundtrack – Music Featured in the Netflix Movie

The first of the three Fear Street movies coming to Netflix throughout July 2021 is here and with it, comes an excellent soundtrack. Below, we’ll break down the original score and all the songs featured throughout the movie.
Multiple composers worked on the Fear Street trilogy for Netflix including Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place, Logan, Le Mans ’66) and Marcus Trumpp (Love and Monsters, Carrie, Northmen).
You can find the original score for the movie in an album.
Here are the original songs composed exclusively for Fear Street Part One: 1994:
- Mall Massacre
- Main Titles
- Morning in Shadyside
- Candlelight Vigil
- Stop the Bus
- Goode in the Woods
- Some Creeper
- Skullmask
- Sheriff Goode
- Reminder of Us
- Bathroom Blowout
- Sam Bait
- Berman is the Key
- Market Massacre
- Bring Her Back
- See You Tonight
- Sam Attack
Complete List of Songs / Music from Fear Street Part 1
- Closer – Nine Inch Nails
- Only Happens When it Rains – Garbage
- Fear of the Dark – Iron Maiden
- Machinehead – Bush
- Sour Times – Portishead
- Insane in the Brain – Cypress Hill
- Creep – Radiohead
- Thursday – 99 Tales
- GZ and Hustlas – Snoop Dogg
- More Human Than Human – White Zombie
- Killing Me Softly With His Song – Roberta Flack
- Your Woman – White Town
- You Always Hurt The One You Love – Jordyn DiNatale & The Mills Brothers
- Sweet Jane – Cowboy Junkies
- Firestarter – The Prodigy
- Hey – Pixies
- School’s Out – Alice Cooper
- The Day I Tried to Live – Soundgarden
Spotify Playlist for Fear Street Part 1: 1994
There are a number of Spotify playlists for Fear Street but all of them contain the wrong songs. To correct this wrong, we’ve compiled the soundtrack into a playlist that you’re free to follow.
What was your favorite song featured in Fear Street Part 1 1994? Let us know in the comments down below.