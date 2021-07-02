Fear Street: 1994 Soundtrack – Music Featured in the Netflix Movie

The first of the three Fear Street movies coming to Netflix throughout July 2021 is here and with it, comes an excellent soundtrack. Below, we’ll break down the original score and all the songs featured throughout the movie.

Multiple composers worked on the Fear Street trilogy for Netflix including Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place, Logan, Le Mans ’66) and Marcus Trumpp (Love and Monsters, Carrie, Northmen).

You can find the original score for the movie in an album.

Here are the original songs composed exclusively for Fear Street Part One: 1994:

Mall Massacre

Main Titles

Morning in Shadyside

Candlelight Vigil

Stop the Bus

Goode in the Woods

Some Creeper

Skullmask

Sheriff Goode

Reminder of Us

Bathroom Blowout

Sam Bait

Berman is the Key

Market Massacre

Bring Her Back

See You Tonight

Sam Attack

Complete List of Songs / Music from Fear Street Part 1

Closer – Nine Inch Nails

Only Happens When it Rains – Garbage

Fear of the Dark – Iron Maiden

Machinehead – Bush

Sour Times – Portishead

Insane in the Brain – Cypress Hill

Creep – Radiohead

Thursday – 99 Tales

GZ and Hustlas – Snoop Dogg

More Human Than Human – White Zombie

Killing Me Softly With His Song – Roberta Flack

Your Woman – White Town

You Always Hurt The One You Love – Jordyn DiNatale & The Mills Brothers

Sweet Jane – Cowboy Junkies

Firestarter – The Prodigy

Hey – Pixies

School’s Out – Alice Cooper

The Day I Tried to Live – Soundgarden

Spotify Playlist for Fear Street Part 1: 1994

There are a number of Spotify playlists for Fear Street but all of them contain the wrong songs. To correct this wrong, we’ve compiled the soundtrack into a playlist that you’re free to follow.

What was your favorite song featured in Fear Street Part 1 1994? Let us know in the comments down below.