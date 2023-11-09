First Look Teaser ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Revealed; Sets February 2024 Release Date

Avatar fans rejoice! It feels like forever since Netflix announced a live-action remake of Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. But finally, after years of waiting, we got several info drops for the new series via Netflix’s Geeked Week.

It goes without saying that the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise has a rather precarious history in live-action. Of course, look no further than M. Night Shyamalan’s 2010 movie, which was slammed by critics. However, the potential was always there; the story is so in-depth and captivating to viewers of all ages.

When the animated series had a resurgence on Netflix, the streamer was quick to develop its own remake, which was not without controversy. Most notably, original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko dropped out of the project early in development due to creative differences. While their departure rocked the boat, the production went on.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set in a world ruled by four nations: Earth, Water, Fire, and Air. People from each nation are able to manipulate (or ‘Bend’) each element. But only one person, the Avatar, is able to bend all four elements. When the Fire Nation attacks, all peace is lost, and Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier), a 12-year-old boy, takes on the duty to restore it. At the start of the saga, Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) find Aang in an iceberg, and they befriend him, remaining by his side as he works to fulfill his destiny. The show regularly received praise for showing off diverse stories from different cultures, including Chinese, Inuit, Japanese, and Tibetan.

So, what’s new at Geeked Week? We got four new reveals for Avatar: The Last Airbender in total, including:

First poster for Avatar: The Last Airbender

During Geeked Week, Netflix released the first poster for Avatar: The Last Airbender. It features our core team of Aang, Katara and Sock riding atop Appa — Aang’s flying bison. Also, if you look a bit closer, you’ll also notice Momo.

Official teaser trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fans have been eagerly anticipating what this remake would look like. Going by the casting alone, it always looked like a much more appropriate cast than the movie. Then, we got a first look at the costumes, and they were stunning.

Now, Netflix has unveiled our first look teaser. True to the show, it looks super fun with an epic scale.

New Images for Avatar: The Last Airbender



















One of the parting gifts from the excellent Avatar News website was that the new series was due to be released on Netflix sometime in February 2024.

Netflix has confirmed that Avatar: The Last Airbender season one will premiere on February 22, 2022. The debut season will consist of eight episodes.

We’ll soon update our main Avatar: The Last Airbender preview with everything shown at Geeked Week and more. Stay tuned for more Avatar: The Last Airbender news as and when we get it.