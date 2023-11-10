What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 10th, 2023

It’s a quieter week on Netflix UK with the addition of 26 new movies and TV shows. This week, David Fincher’s The Killer arrives on Netflix worldwide, and a Robbie Williams docuseries celebrating the artist’s 25-year solo career.

Want to see what’s still to come throughout the rest of November? Check out the remaining Netflix UK additions for the month here. We’ve also started putting together a list of the December UK releases.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Killer (2023) N

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Kerry O’Malley,

David Fincher’s latest film for Netflix is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s novel. We’ve been anticipating this for a long time and fully expect it to be a smash hit with subscribers this weekend.

After a hit goes wrong for one of the world’s deadliest and methodical assassins, he has to battle his employers and his mind.

Robbie Williams (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 4

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 200 Minutes

Cast: Robbie Williams

In celebration of his 25-year solo career, British pop artist Robbie Williams goes into intimate detail about the highs and lows of his career.

Men in Black: International (2019)

Director: F. Gary Gary

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall

ADVERTISING

After Thor Ragnarok’s success, the powers that be in Hollywood thought to pair up Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson for another action adventure.

Intergalactic assassins infiltrate Earth, and the once incorruptible Men in Black has a mole. It’s up to the legendary Agent H and rookie Agent M to save the world and the Men in Black.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 10th, 2023

Click & Collect (2018)

Focus (2015)

Forever (2023)

Irugapatru (2023)

Men in Black: International (2019)

Nganu (2023)

Oregon (2023)

Reminiscence (2021)

The Claus Family 3 (2022) N

The Killer (2023) N

The Mechanic (2011)

Wizzo School (2023)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 10th, 2023

Akuma Kun (Season 1) N

At the Moment (Season 1) N

ISHIKO and HANEO: You’re Suing Me (Season 1)

Itaxso and the Sea (Season 1)

Love 020 (Season 1)

The Billionaire, The Butler, and the Boyfriend (Limited Series) N

Untameable (Season 1)

6 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 10th, 2023

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (2023) N

Escaping Twin Flames (Limited Series)

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire (Limited Series)

Paul Merson: Football, Gambling and Me (2021)

Robbie Williams (Limited Series) N

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (2023) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 10th, 2023

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK This week? Let us know in the comments below!