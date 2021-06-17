When will Season 2 of ‘Floor is Lava’ be on Netflix?

“Fall in and you’re out!” Hit competition show Floor is Lava will return for season 2 at Netflix. In summer 2020, the first season spent a month in the Netflix Top 10 in both US and UK and will soon begin filming after a lengthy recruitment process.

When the world was sheltered-in-place during the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, Floor is Lava became a massive hit. According to Netflix, over 37 million subscriber households watched the series worldwide.

A twist on the children’s game, Floor is Lava features various obstacles that teams of three must navigate. While some dismissed it as hokey and overly simplistic, many families enjoyed it as undeniably fun. Winning teams receive $10,000 and a lava lamp trophy.

It became one of the biggest Netflix unscripted 2020 hits alongside Love is Blind. The show proved popular enough that Netflix worked with Hindi comic actor Jaaved Jaafferi on a dubbed version, Lava Ka Dhaava, which released worldwide on May 5, 2021.

Floor is Lava is a collaboration between Netflix, Haymaker Media, and A. Smith Productions.

Has Floor is Lava been renewed for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 21/04/2021)

Netflix revealed in a Variety exclusive that Floor is Lava will be returning for a second season, once again hosted by TV personality Rutledge Wood.

Anthony Carbone (Tough As Nails, Encore!) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also executive producing are Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton, Caroline Baumgard, and Anthony Storm for A. Smith & Co. Productions, alongside Irad Eyal and Megan McGrath for Haymaker (West).

Where is Floor is Lava season 2 in Production?

Current production status: Pre-production (Last updated: 15/06/2021)

A casting call closed on June 14, 2021, noting that Floor is Lava will once again film in Burbank, California. The show’s elaborate “mansion” set — presumably to be enhanced for season two — has been staged in a former IKEA furniture store that’s been gutted.

When could we expect to see Floor is Lava season 2 on Netflix?

With production set for late summer 2021, Netflix has announced subscribers can expect season two in 2022.

What to expect from the second season of Floor is Lava?

More of the same! Count on a diversity of unexpected teams — whether co-workers, family members, or other pairings — with problem-solving, wipeouts, and dramatic reactions as teammates sink beneath the lava. (Both practical effects and CGI are used to simulate lava, as contestants fall into a custom secret mixture of water, cornstarch, and xanthan gum.)

Do you look forward to season two of Floor is Lava on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!