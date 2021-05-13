Football Biopic ‘Baggio: The Divine Ponytail’ is Coming to Netflix in May 2021

One for the avid football fan, those lucky enough to have watched the polarising Italian maestro Roberto Baggio on television or in person will get to relive a little bit of the magic thanks to the upcoming biopic Baggio: The Divine Ponytail. We have everything you need to know about Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail is an upcoming Netflix Original sports-biopic directed by Letizia Lamartire, and based on the life and career of Italian professional footballer Roberto Baggio.

When is Baggio: The Divine Ponytail coming to Netflix?

The epic tale of Roberto Baggio, one of Italy’s most famous footballers, will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

What is the plot of Baggio: The Divine Ponytail?

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail tells the tale of Roberto Baggio, one of the greatest footballers to grace the beautiful game. One of Italy’s best-ever footballers, the life of Roberto Baggio is explored from his humble beginnings in Caldogno to playing for his national team in the World Cup.

Who was Roberto Baggio?

As we’ve already mentioned, Roberto Baggio is a former Italian professional footballer, whose career spanned three decades from 1982 to 2004.

Baggio played for the greatest teams of the Italian Serie A, most notably for Fiorentina, Juventus, A.C. Milan, and Inter Milan. Some of the honors earned by Baggio were title-winning seasons with Juventus and A.C. Milan and finishing second in the World Cup with Italy in the 1994 world cup.

Personal honors include winning the Ballon d’Or in 1993, the Italian Football Hall of Fame induction in 2011, and named in numerous lists regarding him as one of the greatest football players ever.

Who are the cast members of Baggio: The Divine Ponytail?

Very few of the cast have been listed on IMDb for Baggio: The Divine Ponytail:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Roberto Baggio Andrea Arcangeli Trust | Romulus | Tomorrow’s a New Day Andreina Valentina Bellè Catch-22 | Medici | Il permesso – 48 ore fuori Vittorio Petrone Thomas Trabacchi Barney’s Version | State of Love That Cannot Belong to This World | One Kiss Florindo Andrea Pennacchi Suburra | Rose Island | The Beast Arrigo Sacchi Antonio Zavatteri Gomorrah | Sense8 | Trust

What is the runtime of Baggio: The Divine Ponytail?

The runtime for the movie has been confirmed to be 91 minutes.

