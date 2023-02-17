la liga sports docuseries in development at netflix

Netflix is teaming up with La Liga to produce a brand new and exciting docuseries centered around the elite first division of Spanish football.

From Drive to Survive to Break Point, and more, Netflix has been producing some truly phenomenal sports docuseries. The next on the list will be an entire docuseries dedicated to the 2023-2024 La Liga season which will see the impact of the sport on its players, coaches, fans, and communities.

What is La Liga?

La Liga is the home of Spanish football, the nation’s most elite division, and home to world-famous football clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid. Spanish football has dominated much of the 21st Century, with teams such as Sevilla, and the aforementioned Barcelona and Real Madrid winning European cup competitions on a regular basis.

The league has seen scores of world-renowned footballers grace the pitches with none arguably more famous or iconic than Barcelona’s little magician Lionel Messi, or Real Madrid’s global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s also not to be disrespectful to other iconic names such as Zidane, Beckham, Figo, Xavi, Iniesta, and Ronaldinho.

La Liga’s domestic and intercontinental success also saw success spread to the national team which saw Spain as the FIFA world cup winner in 2010, and UEFA European Cup Winners in 2008 and 2012.

A more in-depth and official description of La Liga has also been provided;

LaLiga is a global, innovative, and socially responsible organization that is a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank and is responsible for organizing professional football competitions in Spain. La Liga is the football competition with the most social media followers in the world, with over 158 million followers across 17 platforms in 20 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through eleven offices and 44 delegates. The organization carries out its social work through its Foundation and was the world’s first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

When is La Liga’s docuseries coming to Netflix?

It’s going to be a considerably long time before we see the La Liga docuseries on Netflix. The 2023-2024 season doesn’t begin until August 2023, and won’t conclude until May 2024. That means with months of post-production included, we’ll likely see a release date between September and December 2024.

What is the focus of the La Liga docuseries?

The focus of the series will be on the entirety of the upcoming 2023-2024 season, chronicling all of the drama that unfolds across the twenty-team division.

Óscar Mayo, Executive Director of LaLiga had the following to say about working with Netflix;

“For LaLiga, to be the star of Netflix’s first sports series in Spain is a unique opportunity to take our football beyond the fans, to share with the world the excitement of the sport we love, and the chance for all our fans to see LaLiga from a totally different angle.”

Álvaro Díaz, Director, Unscripted & Documentary Series (Spain) also had this to say about the docuseries;

“At Netflix, we have always been committed to bringing must-watch series and films to our members around the world. We are very proud and excited to share this project with LaLiga, which is an unprecedented opportunity to experience the excitement of one of the most exciting sporting competitions on the planet, first-hand”

Are you looking forward to watching a sports docuseries about La Liga? Let us know in the comments below!