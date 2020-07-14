French Netflix Original Series ‘La Révolution’ Coming in October 2020

La Révolution, a brand new French Netflix Original drama series is coming to Netflix in October 2020. Here’s what you need to know about the series.

The show has been in development since November 2018 when it was announced alongside a slew of other French titles plus a new French office.

The series first teaser trailer dropped today which doesn’t give a whole lot of information on the new series but does drop at a poignant time. July 14th is celebrated in France as Bastille Day which is the day Bastille prison was stormed in 1789.

What’s the series about? We don’t know too much, we have been given a short synopsis that was attached to the teaser trailer on YouTube.

“During the 18th century, a new disease makes the aristocracy’s blood turn blue.”

When will La Révolution be on Netflix?

No official release date yet although we do know that the series is coming to Netflix in October 2020. This is thanks to an advertisement found in the French paper Aujourd’hui en France.

It will arrive on Netflix globally as it’s a full Netflix Original.

This is also confirmed by Netflix’s French account confirming by saying (translated):

“The Revolution is scheduled for October.”

Les 1% peuvent se faire un sang d’encre. La Révolution, c’est prévu pour octobre. pic.twitter.com/ZJOQR8cv9V — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) July 14, 2020

