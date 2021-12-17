‘Frontier’ Season 4: Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled?

Frontier is one of the most underrated shows on Netflix and many still are hopeful of it being renewed at Netflix. Sadly, despite a few sources stating Frontier has been renewed for a season 4, 3 years after season 3 hit, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see the show return.

Frontier is a show is following Declan Harp (played by Jason Momoa) who is an outlaw working in the fur trade a couple of centuries ago.

The show was a co-production between Netflix and Discovery Canada with season 1 dropping all the way back in 2016. It ran for three seasons with new seasons dropping every year thereafter with season 3 hitting Netflix globally in November 2018 (Netflix Canada slightly later).

Frontier Season 4 Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Canceled

Although we haven’t heard anything official from Netflix themselves the series is almost certainly canceled now 3 years later. Again, no official confirmation from Discovery Canada or Netflix.

Soon after season 3 was released there were conflicting reports as to whether the show would come back mostly of which originates from Jason Momoa who initially seemed confident the show would return and indeed was planning for that occasion.

The first mention is in an Instagram post where he talks about the show in detail. Most importantly, however, is how he signs off with the post with the following six words: “Season 4 is gonna get dark.”

In a later video on his YouTube channel, again back in January 2019, he visits his hometown of Iowa but says he has to return to Vancouver (where Frontier is filmed) to get back to work.

In an Instagram post, Jessica Matten who plays Sokanon on the show posted saying that season 4 would not be returning. Jason Momoa later posted on his Instagram story where he said: “Rest in peace Declan” which refers to his character in Frontier.

The creators and cast have all since moved onto other projects. Rob Blackie, who served as one of the creators of the project, has since gone on to produce Little Dog, SurrealEstate, and has upcoming projects including Astrid and Lilly Save The World and Son of a Critch.

It’s unlikely we’ll hear anything officially regarding Frontier in the future but the show leaves a lasting legacy on Netflix as one of the best co-productions in Netflix history.

We’d also advise fans of the show to check out the making-of documentaries uploaded to Jason Momoa’s YouTube channel.

Let us know down below if you wanted to see Frontier return for season 4 on Netflix.