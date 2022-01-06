‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Gabby’s Dollhouse is coming back for a fourth season and will be hitting Netflix globally on February 1st, 2022.

Created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Gabby’s Dollhouse is an animated-hybrid series that’s presented by Laila Lockhart Kraner and is part of Netflix’s preschool lineup.

The series first debuted back in January 2021 with subsequent seasons coming in August 2021 and October 2021.

Gabby’s Dollhouse has performed well on the Netflix top 10s. As of January 6th, 2022 the show has featured in the US kids top 10s for a combined 84 days. The series performs well particularly in Nordic countries (Denmark, Sweden and Norway) but also has featured in the kids top 10s for over 50 days in countries like the UK, Turkey, Canada, and Australia.

Now, we’re looking ahead to a now confirmed fourth season set to release on Netflix globally on February 1st.

In the first look trailer for season 4 posted on the Dreamworks Gabby & Friends channel, it teases “Gabby and the Gabby Cats are back! From meeting Cakey’s cupcake cousins to a safari adventure through the Dollhouse, a new discovery waits around every corner!”

What’s Gabby’s Dollhouse future beyond season 4? It’s unclear. Dreamworks series are typically given upfront orders from Netflix in most cases and most of the series have lasted between 4 and 8 seasons. We sadly don’t get a lot of advance notice for Dreamworks shows with new seasons confirmed around a month before they eventually drop.

The Dreamworks Animation series is among the very last from the production company as part of its expansive relationship that began in 2013. Rhyme Time Town, Go, Dog. Go! and Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous are among the ongoing series still produced by Dreamworks for Netflix (Fast & Furious just wrapped with its sixth season) but largely Netflix is now focusing on internal projects. Dreamworks Animation Television is now focused mainly on projects for Peacock, Hulu, and Apple TV+.

Are you looking forward to the fourth season of Gabby’s Dollhouse on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.