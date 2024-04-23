‘Wildfire’ and ‘Blue Mountain State’ To Drop on Netflix in May 2024

May 2024 is just around the corner, and we’re slowly getting word of some of the new movies and series that are coming up. Among the new arrivals, we’ve learned, are two series from Lionsgate Television that are set to drop.

This continues Netflix’s heavy leaning into licensing in 2024 and extending back to 2023. We’ve seen dozens of hit and lesser-known shows from the past two decades come to the streamer as it bulks up its library again and its competitors become more open to licensing again. We recently noted that over 3,000 TV episodes have dropped on Netflix US so far this year, with over 70% of those being licensed titles.

Let’s have a look at the two series on the way to Netflix in the United States:

Blue Mountain State

All three Blue Mountain State seasons will return to Netflix US on May 1st, 2024. Created by Eric Falconer and Chris Romano, the series first aired on Spike between 2010 and 2011 and featured the talents of Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, and Page Kennedy.

This isn’t the first time Blue Mountain State has streamed on Netflix. It was available on Netflix in the US, with its last tenure being on the service throughout much of the 2010s before its eventual removal on April 2nd, 2019.

The series is also currently streaming on The Roku Channel, The CW, Tubi, and Freevee.

In addition to the three main series of Blue Mountain State hitting Netflix, we also can confirm that the 2016 movie Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland will also be among the May 1st arrivals.

Wildfire

Wildfire, a family drama series created by Michael Piller and starring Genevieve Cortese, Nicole Tubiola, Nana Visitor, and Greg Serano, aired on ABC Family from 2005 to 2008. To our knowledge, this is the first time that Netflix has ever streamed Wildfire.

The plot revolves around eighteen-year-old Kris Furillo, who is given a second chance in life following her release from a juvenile detention center. Her remarkable ability with horses catches the attention of a volunteer and a nearby trainer, who secure her employment at the Ritter family’s ranch.

Like Blue Mountain State, you can watch all four seasons beyond Netflix, including on AVOD services like The Roku Channel, Tubi, PlutoTV, and Freevee, according to JustWatch.

All four seasons will touch down on Netflix in the United States on May 21st, 2024.

Please note that release dates on Netflix are subject to change.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in the US throughout May 2024 – keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Other big licensed shows on the way include the beloved Reba sitcom and 13 seasons of Archer.

Are you looking forward to either of these shows hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments.