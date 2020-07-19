‘Glow Up’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in August 2020

BBC series (or Netflix Original outside the UK) Glow Up is not only returning for a second season but has already aired in the United Kingdom and is now lined up for release on Netflix around the world (excluding the UK) in August 2020.

Glow Up is a reality series presented by Stacey Dooley that airs first in the United Kingdom on BBC Three (a TV channel aimed at teens). It was picked up in the first season as a Netflix Original and falls under the “Exclusive international distribution” category of Originals. In short, Netflix doesn’t fully own the show.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star is a show that’s designed to find Britains next big make-up artist. Across eight episodes, the series whittles down its lineup of makeup artists until it crowns the eventual winner.

Season 1 of Glow Up was added to Netflix in most regions back in December 2019.

Season 2 aired on BBC Three between May 14th, 2020 and July 2nd, 2020.

Eight episodes of the second season will drop on Netflix at once on August 14th, 2020 in almost every region except the United Kingdom (more on that in a second).

We would recommend, however, to not go researching the show too much. If you stumble upon social media or UK tabloids they’ll likely spoil the results of season 2 as the show has already aired and the winner crowned.

When will Glow Up season 2 be on Netflix in the United Kingdom?

Season 1 of Glow Up has yet to hit Netflix in the United Kingdom.

Typically when Netflix carries shows internationally, the UK does follow by getting the show a year after the season ends. That’s not been the case with Glow Up so we’re fully expecting Netflix UK to not carry the show.

The good news is, however, that you can watch both seasons on BBC iPlayer but you do need a license fee to watch.

Are you looking forward to more Glow Up on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.