‘Grand Army’ Season 2: Canceled After One Season at Netflix

After waiting several months, Netflix has made the decision to end Grand Army after only one season. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise given the distinct lack of hype or attention the series garnered upon its release, not to mention the controversy surrounding series showrunner Katie Cappiello.

Grand Army is a Netflix Original coming-of-age drama series written and created by Katie Cappiello. The series is an adaptation of Katie Cappiello’s 2013 play Slut: The Play. The producers behind the series are Beau Willimon and Joshua Donen. The production of the series was handled by Westward.

Grand Army season two Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Cancelled (Last Updated: 06/07/2021)

It took Netflix several months to make a decision, but finally, the streaming service has decided to cancel Grand Army after only one season.

Grand Army had made it into the Netflix top ten lists around the world, but it clearly it wasn’t popular enough for Netflix to deem it worthy of renewal.

What is likely the larger reason for cancelation is the controversy surrounding the production of the series which lead multiple writers to quit due to the alleged “racist exploitation and abuse” by series showrunner Katie Cappiello. Netflix may have chosen to cancel the series to help distance itself from the show’s controversy.

What would we have expected from a second season of Grand Army

There was a lot to unpack from the first season of Grand Army, and the finale left many open questions as to what to expect from the series in season two.

Joey has yet to see justice after her rape at the hands of her former best friends, Luke and George. Transferring schools to escape from the ordeal, it’s now up to Tim, who witnessed what went down, to help Joey. If Tim comes forward as a witness, Luke and George may finally face the consequences of their deplorable actions.

Owen, the talented saxophonist, missed the opportunity of a lifetime to peform a solo at the Lincoln Center due to his role in a prank. The seat was instead given to Jayson, who instead of performing the saxophone solo, used it an opportunity to show solidarity with Owen by taped his mouth and raised his fist into the black power salute. We can expect to see some potentially serious reprecussions of Jayson’s actions, and the momentum of his protest could cause a large portion of the school student body to come out in support of Owen.

Of all the students, Leila is easily the most confusing. Revealed to be the one faking a bomb threat, potentially cheating on Omar with the rapist of Joey, George, and despite standing up for herself against her bullies, came off as racist. There could be some serioues reprecussions to her actions come next season, and if her role in the fake bomb threat is revealed, then Leila could be expelled.

Dominque’s future is left in limbo after the reveal that she was caught cheating on a history exam. The reprecussions of her actions could see Dominque miss out on her summer internship at Sisters Thrive. At the very least Dominque doesn’t have to worry about marrying someone she doesn’t know to ease her family’s money troubles, but those issues haven’t gone away, and her mother could easily change her mind in season two.

Poor Sid wasn’t given the opportunity to come out himself, and instead, it was his sister’s ex-boyfriend that outed him. As the star of the swim team, Sid has a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but his hard work has paid off after Harvard accepted his college application. Season 2 is likely to explore Sid’s sexuality and his budding romance with Victor, and the homophobia he may face at the hands of some of the students.

Grand Army season two Netflix release date

With the series canceled, there’s little need to discuss when a hypothetical second season of Grand Army would arrive on Netflix.

Would you like to have seen another season of Grand Army on Netflix? Are you disappointed that Grand Army has been canceled?