Freddie Highmore’s ‘The Vault’ Making SVOD Debut on Netflix in July 2021

Netflix in the United States will be treated to the brand new heist movie called The Vault that comes from Paramount Movies and Saban Films at the end of July 2021.

Headlined by British actor Freddie Highmore (who also serves as a producer), the thriller is about a genius engineering graduate who is recruited onto a team to help crack the Bank of Spain (hello, Money Heist plot!). It’s called The Vault but has also been marketed as Way Down in some regions around the world.

The R-rated film was first released in the United States on VOD platforms on March 26th, 2021, and now will hit Netflix on July 31st, 2021. It was released in other territories in late 2020.

The film is a joint US distributed venture between Paramount and Saban films, although it was produced in Spain and sold individually per territory. In the UK, for example, Signature Entertainment carries the rights to the film. It has seen theatrical releases in multiple regions too. Box office numbers are reportedly just shy of $1 million.

Don’t worry though, although the movie features segments featuring the Spanish language, it’s predominantly spoken in English.

Starring alongside Highmore (most known for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Good Doctor, and Bates Motel) is Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Sam Riley, Liam Cunningham, Jose Coronado, and Luis Tosar.

The Vault won’t be the only SVOD premiere in July 2021 for Netflix in the US. It’ll get the new Australian romance movie This Little Love of Mine and the Bruce Willis sci-fi movie, Cosmic Sin. Full list of what’s coming up on Netflix in the US in July 2021 here.

Only Netflix US is currently set to get the film currently although we’ll monitor for notification in other key regions as the month progresses.

