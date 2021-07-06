There are tons of great new and exciting titles coming to Netflix Australia in July 2021. From anime, dramas, horror and to the magic of Harry Potter there’s a little something for everyone on Netflix Australia this month.

Not to be the bearer of bad news but we’re also keeping track of all of the movies & TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in July 2021. We’re also keeping track of everything leaving in August 2021 as well.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in July 2021:

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 1st, 2021:

Audible (2021) N – Short documentary centered around a deaf football player preparing for the big homecoming game, but must contend with issues off the field.

Backdraft (1991) – Fire-fighting drama with Kurt Russell and William Baldwin.

Book Club (2018) – Four lifelong friends have their lives changed forever after reading Fifty Shades of Grey at their book club.

Crash Pad (2017) – Comedy starring Domhall Gleeson as a hopeless romantic who believes he's met the older woman of his dream, only to learn he is the instrument of revenge against her neglectful husband.

Dynasty Warriors (2021) N – The adaptation of the video game of the same which sees the collapse of a dynasty, and the rise of China's legendary and mythical heroes of the Three Kingdom Period.

Generation 56K (Season 1) N – Italian Romantic Comedy centered around a young couple whose friendship begins in the late 90s and faces the challenge of an ever-changing world.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) – Animated comedy starring Jack Black as Po the Panda, legendary dragon warrior who reconnects with his long-lost family of fellow Pandas.

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016) – When Littlefoot's father doesn't return from an important journey, he and his friends set out to find him.

Legacy of Lies (2020) – Action thriller starring Scott Adkins.

L.A.'s Finest (Season 1) – Bad Boys spin-off series starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

Masameer County (Season 1) – Animated Arabic comedy.

Mission Impossible (1996) – American agent Ethan Hunt must uncover and expose the real spy in his agency when he is falsely accused of disloyalty.

Mission Impossible 2 (2000) – Ethan Hunt is sent to Sydney to stop a deadly genetically modified disease called "Chimera."

Mission Impossible 3 (2006) – Ethan Hunt is forced out of retirement in order to rescue one of his students and to stop Owen Davian, a ruthless arms dealer who has kidnapped Ethan's wife.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) N – Japanse anime that sees Hathaway Noa join a terrorist organization fighting against the tyranny of the Earth Federation.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (1 Season) – Ash and Pikachu befriend like-minded trainer Goh, and go in search of the biggest secrets and legends the Pokemon World has to offer.

Quarantine Tales (Season 1) – Collection of stories from five different directors who recount the life they experienced during the pandemic.

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1) – Children's animated series.

Winx Club (Season 6) – Animated adventure series that sees fairy warriors from across the universe studying at Alfea College.

Yolngu Boy (2001) – Australian adventure drama.

– Australian adventure drama. Young Royals (Season 1) N – Swedish drama centered around the strong-minded Prince Wilhelm as he adjusts to life at a prestigious new boarding school, where following his heart is harder than anticipated.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 2nd, 2021:

The 8th Night (2021) N – South Korean horror that pits a warrior monk against an ancient evil that threatens the future of humanity.

Big Timber (Season 2) N – Canadian reality series centered around the dangerous work of logging at a sawmill.

– Canadian reality series centered around the dangerous work of logging at a sawmill. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) N – Mystery Horror based on R.L. Stine’s novels. The resident teens of Shadyside discover that a series. of unfortunate events that have plagued their town may all be connected.

Haseen Dillruba (2021) N – Hindi-language drama centered around a woman who is under investigation as a suspect in her husband's murder.

Holiday on Mars (2020) – Italian comedy.

Mortel (Season 2) N – French crime drama centered around a group of French teens bound together by a supernatural force.

– French crime drama centered around a group of French teens bound together by a supernatural force. Rattlesnake – The Ahana Story (2020) – Nollywood action-drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 3rd, 2021:

Eighth Grade (2018) – Teen drama about an 8th-grade girl who can't wait to finish her disastrous year at school and begin anew at high school.

– Teen drama about an 8th-grade girl who can’t wait to finish her disastrous year at school and begin anew at high school. Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) – Gory British comedy starring Asa Butterfield and Hermione Corfield.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 4th, 2021:

The Farewell (2019) – Comedy-drama centered around a Chinese family who schedule a wedding in order to gather the family before the family patriarch passes.

In My Blood, It Runs (2019) – Australian documentary documenting the struggle of a ten-year-old Aboriginal boy who tries to balance the family traditions and his state education.

– Australian documentary documenting the struggle of a ten-year-old Aboriginal boy who tries to balance the family traditions and his state education. We the People (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series that teaches basic human rights and citizenship.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 5th, 2021:

You Are My Spring (Season 1) N – New weekly Netflix K-Drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 6th, 2021:

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) N – Tim Robinson returns for a second bout of hilarious sketches.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 7th, 2021:

Cat People (2021) N – An in-depth look into the world of cat people, and the owners that go above and beyond for their furry little companions.

Dogs (Season 2) N – A brand new season of exploring the relationship between Dogs and humans.

Finding Hubby (2020) – Nollywood comedy.

This Little Love of Mine (2021) – Romantic comedy about a woman on the verge of becoming a partner at a law firm, returns to her tropical island home to convince an old friend to replace her billionaire grandfather as the head of the company.

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) N – A Russian supersleuth is in a race against time to stop a villainous plague doctor from destroying St. Petersburg.

The Mire '97 (Season 2) N – Polish crime-drama that sees two journalists investigate the mysterious deaths of a sex worker and youth leader.

– Polish crime-drama that sees two journalists investigate the mysterious deaths of a sex worker and youth leader. The War Next Door (Season 1) N – Mexican drama that sees a poor family suddenly rise up the classes when the family matriarch wins a raffle for a new home.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 8th, 2021:

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (2021) N – Crime documentary featuring the very first interview of Elia Matsunaga, the woman who shot and dismembered her husband.

– Crime documentary featuring the very first interview of Elia Matsunaga, the woman who shot and dismembered her husband. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N – Set between the events of Resident Evil 4 and 5, Leon Kennedy investigates a zombie outbreak at The White House, and encounters fellow Racoon City survivor Claire Redfield.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 9th, 2021:

Atypical (Season 4) N – The fourth and final season of Sam's journey into adulthood as his journey for more freedom and independence changes his life, and the lives of his family forever.

Biohackers (Season 2) N – German Sci-fi Thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of biohacking.

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) N – Spanish period drama.

– Spanish period drama. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N – The second installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees the campers and counselors of Sunnyvale and Shadyside face off against a benevolent force.

How I Became A Superhero (2021) N – When an experimental new drug gives normal people superpowers, two Parisian detectives team up with two superheroes to take the new drug kingpin down.

Last Summer (2021) N – Turkish romantic drama that sees 16-year-old Deniz seek the affection of his childhood crush, and enters a love triangle.

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) N – Stand-up Special.

The Water Man (Season 1) N – Netflix acquired the international rights to this feel-good kids adventure about an 11-year-old running away from home to find a mythical figure.

– Netflix acquired the international rights to this feel-good kids adventure about an 11-year-old running away from home to find a mythical figure. Virgin River (Season 3) N – Netflix’s smash hit romantic drama returns as Nurse Practitioner Melina Monroe gets used to life in a remote North Californian town.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 10th, 2021:

The Dead Don't Die (2019) – Zombie horror-comedy featuring an all-star cast that sees the sleepy rural town of Centerville under siege from the undead.

Echo in the Canyon (2018) – Musical documentary that focuses on the history of Laurel Canyon.

– Musical documentary that focuses on the history of Laurel Canyon. White Boy Rick (2010) – The dramatic tale of Richard Wershe Jr., who was an undercover informant for the FBI in the 1980s but was ultimately betrayed by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 13th, 2021

Animal Kingdom (Season 5) – Crime drama centered around a Southern Californian whose excessive lifestyle is fueled by criminal activity.

Day of Destiny (2021) – Nigernain biopic.

Naomi Osaka (Season 1) N – Sports docuseries following tennis superstar Naomi Osaka's grand slam tournaments and her preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

– Sports docuseries following tennis superstar Naomi Osaka’s grand slam tournaments and her preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ridley Jones (Season 1) N – First animated preschool series from Chris Nee.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 14th, 2021

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N – Italian Horror Thriller following five carpoolers who after crashing, find themselves stranded within an endless forest, which is home to the fear-inducing cult.

The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021) N – French-language comedy-drama about a family being raised in the social media age.

– French-language comedy-drama about a family being raised in the social media age. Heist (Season 1) N – True-crime docuseries about ordinary people committing some of the biggest heists in history.

My Unorthodox Life (Season 1) N – Reality series centered around fashion mogul Julia Haart.

– Reality series centered around fashion mogul Julia Haart. Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021) N – Documentary on centered around Mexican journalist Manuel Buendia and his sudden death.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 15th, 2021

A Perfect Fit (2021) N – Indonesian rom-com that sees a fashion blogger question her commitment to her fiance when she meets a gifted talented shoemaker.

– Indonesian rom-com that sees a fashion blogger question her commitment to her fiance when she meets a gifted talented shoemaker. BEASTARS (Season 2) N – The grey wolf Legoshi returns as he continues his confusion and love for the rabbit Haru.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) – Romantic drama starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep.

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in Sao Paulo (2021) N – Live music special.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) – After years apart Billy is reunited with Gizmo, only for his furry companion to accidentally unleash a new batch of gremlins that threaten to take control of New York City.

– After years apart Billy is reunited with Gizmo, only for his furry companion to accidentally unleash a new batch of gremlins that threaten to take control of New York City. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)

Inner Space (1987) – Action comedy starring Dennis Quaid and Martin Short.

Logan's Run (1976) – Sci-fi adventure set in a world where no one is allowed to live past the age of 30, but a police officer unearths a deadly truth about the supposed utopian society

Murder at 1600 (1997) – Crime drama starring Wesley Snipes and Diana Lane.

My Amanda (2021) N – Filipino romantic drama.

National Lampoon's: Loaded Weapon 1 (1993) – Lethal Weapon spoof with Emilio Estevez and Samuel L. Jackson.

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) N – Comedy series from Mindy Kaling is back for a second outing.

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach (1988) – Police comedy spoof.

– Police comedy spoof. Top Gun (1986) – Tom Cruise stars as pilot Maverick, a cocky jet fighter pilot that is determined to graduate at the top of his class.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 16th, 2021

2 Weeks in Lagos (2019) – Nollywood comedy.

Deep (2021) N – Thai psycological thriller that places four students into a dangrous neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control.

Explained (Season 3) N – The world's biggest questions are asked in Netflix's documentary.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N – The final installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees a witch hunt bring chaos to the town of Shadyside in the year 1666, while the teens of 1994 attempt to eradicate the evil from thier town for good.

– The final installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees a witch hunt bring chaos to the town of Shadyside in the year 1666, while the teens of 1994 attempt to eradicate the evil from thier town for good. Johnny Test (Season 1) N – A brand new animated revival series based on the Cartoon Network series.

Sesame Street (Season 10) – Children's series that teaches preshcoolers the importance of friendship and learning though songs, cartoons, comedy and games.

– Children’s series that teaches preshcoolers the importance of friendship and learning though songs, cartoons, comedy and games. Van Helsing (Season 5) N – The final fight for the future of humanity begins as the Van Helsings take on the evil forces of the Dark One.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 18th, 2021

Carol (2015) – LGBT romantic drama that sees an aspiring young photographer begin an intimate relationship with an older in 1950s, New York.

Queen of the Desert (2015) – Biopic adventure starring Nicole Kidman as Gertrude Bell, famous traveler, writer, archaeologist, explorer, cartographer, and political attaché for the British Empire.

– Biopic adventure starring Nicole Kidman as Gertrude Bell, famous traveler, writer, archaeologist, explorer, cartographer, and political attaché for the British Empire. Rambo: Last Blood (2019) – The sins of the past are unearthed for Rambo, leading to a dramatic final mission of revenge.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 21st, 2021

Chernobyl 1986 (2021) N – Harrowing drama of the heroic firefighters who were first on the scene at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disaster.

Sanitation Day (2020) – Nollywood crime-drama.

Sexy Beasts (Season 1) N – Reality comedy series that follows single who wear outlandish costumes while looking for love.

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Part 1) N – The reality series takes a trip to the southern hemisphere, as a new group of sexy singles must spend three weeks without sexual contact in order to win a cash grand prize.

– The reality series takes a trip to the southern hemisphere, as a new group of sexy singles must spend three weeks without sexual contact in order to win a cash grand prize. Trollhunters: Rise of Titans (2021) N – Animated adventure that sees the epic crossover of the Trollhunter series team up against the forces of the Arcane Order.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 22nd, 2021

9to5 Story of a Movement (2020) – PBS documentary looking into the impact of the classic 9 to 5 movie.

– PBS documentary looking into the impact of the classic 9 to 5 movie. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021) N – Anime about a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku, and the whirlwind summer romance he has with an outgoing but self-conscious internet star.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 23rd, 2021

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2021) N – Clay Glen directs this family drama about an intense gymnastics competition.

Bankrolled (2021) N – Mexican comedy.

Blood Red Sky (2021) N – Action/Thriller – A woman onboard an overnight transatlantic flight is forced into action when the plane is hijacked by terrorists.

Action/Thriller – A woman onboard an overnight transatlantic flight is forced into action when the plane is hijacked by terrorists. Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) N – A one-off special episode that explores the origin of the zombie virus, and Ashin, the mysterious woman seen at the end of Kingdom season 2.

The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021) N – An ambitious journalist attempts to solve the mystery of a forbidden love affair after finding a trove of love letters from 1965.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1) N – Kevin Smith's directed animated series continues the adventures of He-Man, as he fights against the forces of the evil Skeletor.

The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) N – Even more of the most iconic movies in our history are explored through interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and those who took part.

– Even more of the most iconic movies in our history are explored through interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and those who took part. Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – Spanish drama that sees three women of the night on the run from their pimp, as they search for their own freedom.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 24th, 2021

Luce (2019) – Drama centered around a family and their adoptive son from war-torn Eritrea, may not be the all-star student he has to lead them to believe.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 25th, 2021

Black Christmas (2019) – Slasher horror that sees a group of young young female students being stalked while on Christmas break, only to discover the stalker is a part of an underground college conspiracy.

– Slasher horror that sees a group of young female students being stalked while on Christmas break, only to discover the stalker is a part of an underground college conspiracy. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) – A disenfranchised black man searches for a place to call home in the city that has left him behind.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 27th, 2021

Mighty Express (Season 4) N – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 28th, 2021

Bartkowiak (2021) N – Crime drama centered around a disgraced MMA Fighter that takes over the family nightclub after the death of his brother, only to discover that his death wasn't an accident.

The Snitch Cartel Origins (Season 1) N – Crime-drama about two ambitious brothers who share the same goal of becoming the kingpins of Colombia's drug industry.

Tattoo Redo (Season 1) N – Professional tattoo artists put their talents to the test as they attempt to turn the disastrous tattoos of their clients into something incredible.

– Professional tattoo artists put their talents to the test as they attempt to turn the disastrous tattoos of their clients into something incredible. Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Part 2) N – The grand finale of the Brazilain’s take on the reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 29th, 2021

Resort to Love (2021) N – Christina Milan stars as Erica, a talented performer who winds up as the entertainment for her ex-fiance's wedding at a luxurious island resort.

– Christina Milan stars as Erica, a talented performer who winds up as the entertainment for her ex-fiance’s wedding at a luxurious island resort. Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Season 1) N – Animation/Action – The battle and future for Cybertron come to a climactic end.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 30th, 2021

Centaurworld (Season 1) N – New animated comedy series about a hardened warhorse who suddenly finds itself in a world inhabited by centaurs of all different shapes and sizes.

Glow Up (Season 3) N – Reality series that pits aspiring and talented make-up artists against each other as they attempt to prove their talents to industry professionals.

The Last Mercenary (2021) N – French action-comedy featuring the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme as a former secret service agent who returns to France to protect his son from a corrupt government bureaucrat.

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (2021) N – Three-part docuseries exploring the rise and fall of automotive legend John Delorean, the creator of the iconic Back to the Future car.

– Three-part docuseries exploring the rise and fall of automotive legend John Delorean, the creator of the iconic Back to the Future car. Outer Banks (Season 2) N – Netflix’s surprise hit of Summer 2020 returns for another exciting season.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia July 31st, 2021

Doing Hard Time (2004) – After a gangland shooting results in the death of his son, a father purposefully gets himself arrested and sent to jail to take his revenge.

– After a gangland shooting results in the death of his son, a father purposefully gets himself arrested and sent to jail to take his revenge. Joker (2019) – Joaquin Phoenix earned a deserved Academy Award for Best Actor thanks to his incredible portrayal of one of the most iconic movie villains of all time.

The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day (2009) – The MacManus brothers return to Boston in order to take revenge on those responsible for murdering their beloved priest.

– The MacManus brothers return to Boston in order to take revenge on those responsible for murdering their beloved priest. The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) – Paranormal horror that sees a cop fighting a benevolent force that has taken possession of one of the hospital’s corpses.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia in July 2021? Let us know in the comments below!