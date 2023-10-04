What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: October 4th, 2023

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix this week. Today, we’ll cover through all the new movies and series added so far throughout the week including seven new movies and two new series. We’ll also see what’s currently trending in the Netflix top 10s in the US.

These new releases come after the big batch of new titles that dropped on the first of the month. In case you missed our roundup, you missed out on 67 new movies and series. Lots still to look forward to throughout the remainder of the week, including the brand new teen series Everything Now and, of course, the new season of Lupin.

If you’re looking for something to watch before it departs, check out The Expendable movies, which all depart in the coming days from the US library. American Pie 9: Girls’ Rules (2020), Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things (2019), and Where Hands Touch (2018) are also on the chopping block for later this week.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for October 4th, 2023

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 7

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Kerry Bishé

Writer: Brian Koppelman, David Levien

Runtime: 56 mins

Series based on business empires (typically those that eventually crumble) have become all the rage, and while Netflix had touched on some with its lineup in the past, it’s not really had any huge successes in the genre.

That was why we were pleased to report that Super Pumped, based on the formation and rise of the tech company Uber, would be coming to Netflix.

The series first aired on Showtime and, up until earlier this year, was housed exclusively on Paramount+. After being part of the “content purge” earlier in the year, we’re happy to see the show finding a new home, and with any luck, the renewed second season will eventually make its way onto our Netflix accounts, too.

Brother (2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, LGBTQ

Director: Clement Virgo

Cast: Lamar Johnson, Aaron Pierre, Marsha Stephanie Blake

Writer: David Chariandy, Clement Virgo

Runtime: 119 min / 1h 59m

Originating from Canada, Brother dropping on Netflix marks the SVOD premiere for the Canadian adaptation of the David Chariandy novel.

The story revolves around Francis and Michael, sons of Trinidadian immigrants from the Caribbean who reside in England. During the summer of 1991, the brothers delved into Toronto’s Scarborough hip-hop culture.

Netflix has a connection to the movie’s director and writer, Clement Virgo, with the talented creator currently working on a new TV series for Netflix called The Madness. That is currently midway through production although stopped filming due to the ongoing strikes.

Beckham (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Sport

Cast: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Runtime: 66 mins / 1h 6m

Continuing Netflix’s ongoing exploration into sports documentaries comes a new one on English soccer legend David Beckham, who is most associated with either Manchester United or his later career stint at LA Galaxy.

Over the course of four episodes, you’ll dig into the life and career of the footballer in a documentary series packed full with plenty of intimate moments, whether that’s through old footage or through extensive interviews with those closest to him.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 2nd to 4th, 2023

7 New Movies Added

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedian Beth Stelling is aging in dog years, camping with a fake husband and monitoring her dad’s raccoon army in this slyly laid-back stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – Comedian Beth Stelling is aging in dog years, camping with a fake husband and monitoring her dad’s raccoon army in this slyly laid-back stand-up special. Brother (2022) – TV-MA – English – Two inseparable sons of a Caribbean single mother come of age in a Toronto housing complex as they grapple with violence, grief, loyalty and love.

– TV-MA – English – Two inseparable sons of a Caribbean single mother come of age in a Toronto housing complex as they grapple with violence, grief, loyalty and love. Filip (2022) – TV-MA – German – During World War II, a Polish food server at a luxury German hotel tempts fate as he romances local women while hiding his Jewish identity.

– TV-MA – German – During World War II, a Polish food server at a luxury German hotel tempts fate as he romances local women while hiding his Jewish identity. Keys to the Heart (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Filipino – Troubled and alone, a boxer moves in with his long-lost mother and autistic pianist brother — but must fit in with a family he hasn’t known for years.

– TV-14 – Filipino – Troubled and alone, a boxer moves in with his long-lost mother and autistic pianist brother — but must fit in with a family he hasn’t known for years. Race to the Summit (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Fearless alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold enter into a death-defying rivalry to set speed records on the Swiss Alps’ great north faces.

– TV-14 – English – Fearless alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold enter into a death-defying rivalry to set speed records on the Swiss Alps’ great north faces. Sanitation Day (2020) – TV-14 – Yoruba – Two cops must contend with the uncooperative tenants of an apartment complex as they try to solve a murder before the crime scene is wiped clean.

– TV-14 – Yoruba – Two cops must contend with the uncooperative tenants of an apartment complex as they try to solve a murder before the crime scene is wiped clean. Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog (2023) – TV-Y – English – When a big, scary monster tries to spoil the spooky season, Strawberry Shortcake and her Berry Besties must face their fears to solve the mystery.

2 New TV Series Added

Beckham (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – With never-before-seen footage, this docuseries follows David Beckham’s meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.

– TV-MA – English – With never-before-seen footage, this docuseries follows David Beckham’s meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – The ambitious CEO of a ride-hailing app tries to turn a struggling startup into a tech titan amid massive scandals in this drama based on true events.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for October 4th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Love Is Blind Reptile 2 The Great British Baking Show Nowhere 3 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Identity Thief 4 Encounters Last Vegas 5 Sex Education The Many Saints of Newark 6 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Dune 7 Castlevania: Nocturne Force of Nature 8 Virgin River Colombia 9 Who Killed Jill Dando? Love is in the Air 10 The Pacific Pompeii

What are you currently watching on Netflix? Let us know down below.