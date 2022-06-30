Will Anime ‘Ao Ashi’ Come to Netflix?

One of the hottest new sports anime of 2022, Ao Ashi has been an instant hit with fans around the world. Sadly, the anime hasn’t arrived on Netflix US and has been busy entertaining Crunchyroll subscribers instead. But, will we see Ao Ashi on Netflix sometime in the near future? It remains to be seen, but we have reasons to believe we could see the anime on Netflix in the next couple of years.

Aoi Ashi is a Japanese sport-anime series and adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Yuugo Kobayashi. The serialization of the manga began in January 2015, and each year the popularity of the series has grown exponentially.

Ashito Aoi, star forward for his high school soccer team has dreams of becoming a professional footballer. Scouted by Tatsuya Fukuda, the youth coach of Tokyo City Esperion FC, Ashito’s dreams of going pro begin. But upon arriving at his new club, Ashito soon realizes how high he has to climb in order to achieve his dream.

Will Ao Ashi season 1 come to Netflix US?

When it was first announced that the anime adaptation of Ao Ashi was in development, we made a point of how important it was for Netflix to license the anime exclusively outside of Japan. Sadly, this never came to fruition, and episodes of Ao Ashi have been released weekly on Crunchyroll.

While the anime is currently exclusive to Crunchyroll, that doesn’t mean we won’t see seasons of Ao Ashi on Netflix sometime in the near future.

For years the beloved volleyball anime Haikyuu!! has been streaming on Crunchyroll. However, a two-year period between November 2019 and November 2021 saw the first two seasons of Haikyuu!! available to stream on Netflix US.

Production I.G. is the studio behind Ao Ashi, other titles available to stream on Netflix from the animator are;

B: The Beginning (1 Season) N

B: The Beginning: Succession (1 Season) N

Kuroko’s Basketball (3 Seasons)

Ultraman (2 Seasons) N

Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045 (2 Seasons) N

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (2021) N

It may take several years, but we hold out hope that Ao Ashi will come to Netflix.

Where can I stream Ao Ashi on Netflix?

Currently, the only country in the world where you can stream Ao Ashi on Netflix is Japan. Episodes of the anime have been released weekly.

We don’t endorse the use of VPNs but the only way to access the Netflix Japan library is with a quality VPN provider that likely requires a paid subscription.

Please note, if you can access the Netflix Japan library there is no guarantee you can stream Ao Ashi with English subtitles.

Anime like Ao Ashi on Netflix

If you like the look of Ao Ashi and want something to stream on Netflix then make sure to binge on all three seasons of Kuroko’s Basketball.

Would you like to see Ao Ashi on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!