‘High Seas’ Season 4 Canceled at Netflix Even After Initial Renewal

High Seas (or Alta Mar as it’s known in Spanish regions) will not be returning for season 4 at Netflix according to reports from Spain that says season 3 of the Spanish period drama is now set to be the last. Here’s why Netflix isn’t continuing with the show and we look back at the history of the series too.

Let’s quickly recap the show’s history. The period drama is among a suite of huge shows that Netflix has commissioned from Spain.

The mystery series saw two women embark on a luxurious ocean cruise to Rio de Janeiro but all goes awry when a series of murders take place on the boat. High Seas was only originally envisioned as a two season series but was stretched (just like Money Heist) past its original storyline.

The series comes from Spanish production house Bambú Producciones who is also behind other shows such as Instinto for Movistar, Enel Corredor de la Muerte and El Caso Alcasser.

What happened to High Seas season 4?

Originally, Altar Mar (High Seas) was renewed for a third and fourth season. Bluper (a Spanish entertainment news portal attached to El Espanol) reported that news back in October 2019 with another sixteen chapters reportedly in development.

Just before season 3 touched down on Netflix in early 2020, Bluper then reported that the planned fourth season had been scrapped. It compares it to a similar tale that The Cable Girls was also supposed to get an additional season but was also scrapped.

What happened between the renewal and the cancellation? Some point to lack of marketing (a recurring criticism of Netflix) but the fourth season would’ve been filmed around the time COVID-19 came into play and that would’ve delayed High Seas production on season 4 into what could’ve been reserved for their new upcoming Netflix series (more on that in a second).

Of course, it could simply be the case that interest wained significantly enough to not justify keeping the show going.

Although IMDb scores for the third season were more favourable for season 3 there were significantly less.

Bambú Producciones is working on a new Netflix project

The good news if you enjoyed the production of High Seas more is on the way to Netflix in the future.

The new production is called Jaguar and is due for release in 2021. It stars Blanca Suárez and is also a period drama but this time set in the 1960s. We’ll have a bigger preview on this series in due course.

Do you wish High Seas was coming back for season 4? Let us know in the comments.