‘Baby’ Season 3 (Final Season) Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Baby is returning for a third and final season in September 2020. The Italian series has been a hidden foreign gem for the past several years so let’s take a look at what we can expect from the final season dropping on Netflix on September 16th, 2020.

Debuting back on Netflix in November 2018, the Italian series could be compared to the likes of Elite with a teen-centric cast. The series follows two girls from the wealthy part of Rome who venture into the underground world of the city and leads double lives.

The series was renewed soon after the second season arrived back in October 2019 but the main caveat is that it will be the third and final season of the drama.

Baby is part of a growing number of Italian Netflix Originals with Curon being the most recent release from the country.

Speaking about the third and final season the writers of the show said (translated from Italian):

“We are thrilled to announce the third season of Baby, which will also be the final. It’s amazing how many you’ve made this journey with us and our characters. We are grateful to you for loving this series, for following it. We feel that the characters have completed their journey and that after three seasons the story has reached its natural conclusion. We are enormously satisfied to have arrived this far and we are ready for the grand finale”.

Filming for the series ended in February 2020 shortly before the majority of Netflix productions ended due to the global pandemic.

What to expect from Baby season 3

We’ve yet to get an official trailer but Netflix Italia has released a teaser trailer consisting of 38 seconds of new footage. That clip is accompanied by the caption, “No secrets lasts forever”.

This implies that we’re almost certainly going to see the two girls get their comeuppance in the third and final season with their double lives being no longer sustainable to maintain.

Teamworld has some additional insights and theories as to what you can expect from the final season.

As for who’s returning, Italian source Daninseries confirms the following actors and actresses will returning for season 3:

Riccardo Mandolini as Damiano

Giuseppe Maggio as Fiore

Brando Pacitto as Fabio

Mirko Trova as Brando

Chabeli Sastre Gonzalez as Camilla

Lorenzo Zurzolo as Niccolò

Claudia Pandolfi as Monica

Galatea Ranzi as Elsa Altieri

Massimo Poggio as Arturo Altieri

Isabella Ferrari as Simonetta

As per previous seasons, the show comes with multiple audio and subtitle including English subtitles and dub plus dubs for French, Polish and Portuguese. It also has audio description available but only in Italian.

Once again, six episodes make up the final season of Baby.

Are you looking forward to season 3 of Baby coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.