‘Hot Wheels Let’s Race’ Season 2 Sets September 2024 Netflix Premiere Date

The series was officially renewed for a second season earlier this year.

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2. Cr. Netflix © 2024

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2. Cr. NETFLIX © 2024

As part of the Next on Netflix: Animation presentation back in June 2024, Netflix confirmed that it’ll be bringing back Hot Wheels Let’s Race for a second season following the first season debuting in March 2024. Here’s everything you need to now about the next batch of episodes.

Based on the classic toy cars that have been in production since the late 1960s, the new coming from Mattel Television, Sprite Animation Studios, and OLM Digital debuted on Netflix with ten episodes. It followed six hopefuls entering the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp in the homes of becoming next-generation racers.

Among the voice cast for the series included Jakari Fraser, Amari McCoy, Griffen Campbell, and Risa Mei, and the series was a rip-roaring success.

According to FlixPatrol, which measures the daily top 10s for TV and Kids, they’ve recorded the show performing well in almost all regions, especially on the kid’s side. In places like the United Kingdom and the United States, Hot Wheels Let’s Race featured in the top 10s for over 80 days and in many other regions for over 90 days.

In addition to doing well worldwide in the daily top 10s, the show also featured in the global top 10 TV series for four weeks. This is very impressive for a kids show.

Season 1 had 46,600,000 viewing hours globally in the four weeks it was in the Netflix top 10s, equated to 11,600,000 total views. Here’s how its hours break down week to week:

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank
1 March 3rd, 2024 to March 10th, 2024 16,300,000 (New) 4,000,000 4
2 March 10th, 2024 to March 17th, 2024 13,200,000 (-19%) 3,300,000 4
3 March 17th, 2024 to March 24th, 2024 9,500,000 (-28%) 2,400,000 5
4 March 24th, 2024 to March 31st, 2024 7,600,000 (-20%) 1,900,000 9

The series also performs well on YouTube where we can see that the first episode upload picked up over 11 million views alone.

Season 2 of Hot Wheels Let’s Race will debut in September 2024

Alongside a new teaser trailer, Netflix confirmed in August that all of season 2 will be launching on Netflix globally in September 2024 on September 9th. You can see the new teaser below. 

Netflix has also teased what we can expect going into the new season:

“The heat is ion as the Hot Wheels kids race to save the Ultimate Garagbe from a flashy new challenger who’s driving a car loaded with special powers!”

 

In addition to the news of renewal, Netflix released a bunch of new screenshots for the forthcoming season:

Hot Wheels Let's Race N S2 E2 00 09 58 00

Picture: Netflix / Mattel Television Studios

Hot Wheels Let's Race N S2 E4 00 07 46 02

Picture: Netflix / Mattel Television Studios

Hot Wheels Let's Race N S2 E3 00 18 30 18

Picture: Netflix / Mattel Television Studios

Hot Wheels Let's Race N S2 E1 00 15 39 00

Picture: Netflix / Mattel Television Studios

Hot Wheels Let's Race N S2 E4 00 14 45 18

Picture: Netflix / Mattel Television Studios

Hot Wheels Let's Race N S2 E1 00 08 30 18

Picture: Netflix / Mattel Television Studios

Hot Wheels Let's Race N S2 E4 00 17 51 13

Picture: Netflix / Mattel Television Studios

In other Mattel Animation news, we recently got word that Barbie is due for another global outing on Netflix in 2024. The new series, titled Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase, will land in the Fall of 2024.

Are you looking forward to another season of Hot Wheels Let’s Race hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

