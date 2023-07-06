Netflix News

‘How To Become A Mob Boss’ Docuseries To Release on Netflix

by
Published on EST

Jump To Comments
john gotti in how to become a mob boss

John Gotti – Picture: Getty Images

Netflix is teaming up with CITIZEN JONES and Estuary Films on a third entry in the “How to Become” documentary series, with this six-part series looking at mob bosses from years prior.

John Gotti, the infamous crime boss of the Gambino family that operated in New York City, is expected to be the main subject of the new docu-series featuring scripted segments, interviews, and even animated portions.

Rising through the ranks from the 1960s onwards, Gotti became a mob boss in 1985 by murdering Paul Castellano. In his years as head of the family, Gotti developed a reputation for being ruthless and particularly violent. His reign came to an end after getting arrested in the early 1990s.

Article Continues Below...

The Los Angeles-based CITIZEN JONES, founded by Jonah Bekhor and Jonas Bell Pasht, is behind this new entry alongside Peter Dinklage and David Ginsberg’s outfit, Estuary Films. Rebecca Halpern serves as co-executive producer on the project.

The docu-series is one of three CITIZEN JONES has produced for Netflix following a similarly named title theme. Indeed, we’ve seen people referencing How To Become A Mob Boss as season 3.

The most recent entry is due on Netflix in late July 2023, named How to Be A Cult Leader. That series, narrated by Peter Dinklage, looks into the playbook of a cult leader and how they rise to power.

Before that came How to Become a Tyrant, which arrived globally in 2021. That series looked at world leaders from past and present who are deemed to be tyrants covering the likes of Adolf Hitler, Saddam Hussein, and Joseph Stalin.

how to become a tyrant netflix cover

Picture: Netflix

How To Make A Mob Boss has not yet set a release date on Netflix, although it’s reported that it won’t arrive until 2024, although we’ve heard it may be released sooner.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this documentary series.

Will you check out How To Make A Mob Boss when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

Author What's on Netflix avatar

Article by

Founder of What's on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]


More from Netflix News

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address