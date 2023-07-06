‘How To Become A Mob Boss’ Docuseries To Release on Netflix

Netflix is teaming up with CITIZEN JONES and Estuary Films on a third entry in the “How to Become” documentary series, with this six-part series looking at mob bosses from years prior.

John Gotti, the infamous crime boss of the Gambino family that operated in New York City, is expected to be the main subject of the new docu-series featuring scripted segments, interviews, and even animated portions.

Rising through the ranks from the 1960s onwards, Gotti became a mob boss in 1985 by murdering Paul Castellano. In his years as head of the family, Gotti developed a reputation for being ruthless and particularly violent. His reign came to an end after getting arrested in the early 1990s.

Article Continues Below...

The Los Angeles-based CITIZEN JONES, founded by Jonah Bekhor and Jonas Bell Pasht, is behind this new entry alongside Peter Dinklage and David Ginsberg’s outfit, Estuary Films. Rebecca Halpern serves as co-executive producer on the project.

The docu-series is one of three CITIZEN JONES has produced for Netflix following a similarly named title theme. Indeed, we’ve seen people referencing How To Become A Mob Boss as season 3.

The most recent entry is due on Netflix in late July 2023, named How to Be A Cult Leader. That series, narrated by Peter Dinklage, looks into the playbook of a cult leader and how they rise to power.

Before that came How to Become a Tyrant, which arrived globally in 2021. That series looked at world leaders from past and present who are deemed to be tyrants covering the likes of Adolf Hitler, Saddam Hussein, and Joseph Stalin.

How To Make A Mob Boss has not yet set a release date on Netflix, although it’s reported that it won’t arrive until 2024, although we’ve heard it may be released sooner.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this documentary series.

Will you check out How To Make A Mob Boss when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.