How to Watch the Animated ‘Godzilla’ Movies in Order on Netflix

With the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong movie, there are going to be plenty of subscribers in the mood to watch other Godzillas movies on Netflix. Internationally, the animated Godzilla trilogy is a Netflix Original, ready to be binged at your leisure, and below we’ve placed the movies in the correct order you need to watch them in.

Produced by Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures, the animated Godzilla trilogy was released within the space of a year between January 2018 and January 2019. Each movie was first released theatrically in Japan before eventually distributed globally on Netflix as an Original.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (2017)

Director: Hiroyuki Seshita, Kôbun Shizuno

Runtime: 89 Minutes | IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Takahiro Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Sugita, Yuki Kaji

Added to Netflix: January 18th, 2018.

The first of the anime Godzilla trilogy, Planet of the Monsters set the stage for Godzilla as humanity’s greatest threat and enemy. Opting for a classic design familiar to most fans of the franchise, the animated teams behind the movie, Polygon Pictures and Toho Animations, did an outstanding job in bringing the king of monsters to life.

At the end of the 20th Century, monsters arise and fight for dominance on the Earth’s surface, pushing humanity to the brink of extinction. After a failed attempt to take down Godzilla, humanity is left with no choice but to flee Earth, but when the chosen planet to colonize is uninhabitable, the remaining human survivors are left with no choice but to return to Earth and reclaim it from Godzilla. 20,000 years have passed on Earth, and the presence of Godzilla has drastically changed the planet, making it more dangerous than ever before.

Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (2018)

Director: Hiroyuki Seshita, Kôbun Shizuno

Runtime: 101 Minutes | IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Takahiro Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Sugita, Yuki Kaji

Added to Netflix: July 18th, 2018

The second of the anime Godzilla trilogy, once again humanity is pushed to the brink of collapse as it continues its ongoing war with Godzilla.

Godzilla, having spent the past 20,000 years continuously growing, has now reached a monstrous size. With the last remnants of humanity pushed further to the brink of extinction, they discover that the descendants of humans who have survived on Earth for millennia have taken refuge within the remains of Mechagodzilla.

Godzilla: The Planet Eater (2018)

Director: Hiroyuki Seshita, Kôbun Shizuno

Runtime: 91 Minutes | IMDb Rating: 5.0

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Takahiro Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Sugita, Yuki Kaji

Added to Netflix: January 9th, 2019

The final installment of the anime Godzilla trilogy sees the greatest threat both Godzilla and humanity have faced yet, Ghidorah. As one of the most famous villains of Godzilla, it was only natural to end the trilogy with a climactic showdown between the two warring monsters.

In the aftermath of the destruction of Mechagodzilla City, Harou is held accountable for sacrificing the one weapon that could have taken down Godzilla. A greater threat arises when the Exif plan to summon their god, Ghidorah, to Earth to take down Godzilla.

Where can I stream more Godzilla movies on Netflix?

Godzilla is one of the most popular Kaiju franchises in Japan, so naturally, the majority of Godzilla films are available to stream in the East Asian nation.

Godzilla Movies Available to Stream on Netflix Japan

While we don’t endorse any VPNs, to access the following Godzilla movies from the Netflix Japan library you would need to use a VPN.

Title Godzilla (2014) Godzilla (1954) Godzilla: Final Wars (2004) Godzilla: Resurgance (2016) Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019) Godzilla 2000: Millennium (1999) Godzilla vs. Megaguirus (2000) Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002) Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972) Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971) Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974) Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1993) Godzilla Raids Again (1955) Godzilla & Mothra: Battle for Earth (1992) Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991) Godzilla vs. Biolante (1989)

