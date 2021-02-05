Will ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ be on Netflix?

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the first major WB Pictures titles of 2021 and will be heading exclusively to HBO Max in the United States for a month in March 2021 but will the rest of the world be able to watch on Netflix? What happened to the rumored Netflix purchase of the movie? Let’s take a look.

Before we begin, if you want to the TL;DR version: the answer is no, Godzilla vs. Kong will not be on Netflix.

The massive feature film will see the two monsters from the MonsterVerse go head-to-head against each other in a beat down unlike any other.

The movie is set to release simultaneously in cinemas at the end of March and on HBO Max the same day but for many, that means you’re likely cut off from being able to watch.

Netflix tried to acquire the movie from Legendary Pictures

Before we get into ways of watching the flick, we just want to fill you in on the tea as to how we got to this point in time.

Much of the best reporting surrounding the messy behind the scenes going on between WB Pictures and Legendary has come from Kim Masters and Borys Kit from The Hollywood Reporter. Here’s a quick recap of the timeline:

As you’re probably acutely aware, most theatrical releases have been scuppered thanks to COVID-19. As a result, most studios have had to rethink their release strategies either by pushing back, selling to a streamer or in Warner Media’s bold (or stupid depending on who you ask) push to your own streamer.

Shortly before it was announced HBO Max would be showing the movie in the US, Netflix in November 2020 was among the frontrunners to pick it up for a reported $200 million bid. It was later reported that Warner Brothers blocked the sale in favor of HBO Max and later reporting suggests it cost them a significant sum.

Where will Godzilla vs. Kong stream in the US and internationally?

So in the United States, you have the best choices for watching (and it won’t be on Netflix). HBO Max will hold the movie from March 31st, 2021 for a full month. You’ll also have the option of heading to a cinema.

Internationally, Warner or Legendary has yet to sell the distribution rights meaning it’s highly unlikely to come to Netflix outside the US either.

So the only option you have is heading to the cinema (which is almost impossible given many countries are still in lockdown or at the very least, demand is suppressed) or waiting for PVOD release which is likely to be in Spring/Summer. A similar release schedule was in place for WW84 which we’re expecting Godzilla vs. Kong to follow.

Of course, HBO Max isn’t available outside the US with more regions due to come online later in 2021 but will be long after Godzilla vs. Kong departs. Some countries, such as the UK, will have to wait until 2025 before HBO Max opens up for business. This has led to notable confusion and frustration for those outside the US.

So, in conclusion, due to Warner Brother’s strategy and freezing out Netflix, you won’t be able to watch the movie on Netflix and will have to use alternative methods (however inconvenient).

Godzilla fans will still want to keep Netflix on their radar though. Not only do they host three excellent Godzilla anime movies it will soon be host to a new Godzilla anime series ‘Godzilla Singular Point‘. That’s not all as it’ll host a new Kong series announced in February 2021.

Are you disappointed to not see Godzilla vs. Kong on Netflix? Will you be heading to the cinema to watch it? Let us know in the comments.