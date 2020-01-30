‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ Season 2: Renewed and Filming Reported to Begin February

Comedies on Netflix have been very hit and miss particularly sketch comedies. Often hitting too wide of the mark, it becomes something special when a comedy series resonates so well with audiences. Hitting a bullseye and becoming one of Netflix’s most enjoyable sketch comedy titles to date, fans of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson will be delighted to learn that the series will be returning for Season 2, and filming is reported to begin February 2020.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is a Netflix Original comedy-sketch series created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin. Co-directing the series was the one-third of The Lonely Island Akiva Schaffer. All three members of the comedy trio also served as executive producers of the series. Netflix really struck gold with the series with some stating the sketch show as one of the best seen in a very long time.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 30/01/2020)

News of renewal came in June of 2019, leaving many fans excited to see what’s in store for the second season.

The show has done a fantastic job of impressing subscribers and critics alike. Currently, on Rotten Tomatoes, the Netflix Original has a fresh rating of 91%.

What was the subscriber reaction to I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson?

Not hard to see just how much I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson has resonated with subscribers!

I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON on Netflix is great, but the hot dog sketch in episode 5 is sublime. Transcendent. Outshines the sun. Should be taught in schools. Cures rickets. — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) April 24, 2019

I’ve watched “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” (Netflix) three times already. It’s some of the funniest stuff I’ve ever seen so if you haven’t watched yet you’re a fool. — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) April 28, 2019

Netflix should change its algorithm so that no matter what you select, the only thing it plays is “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” — Asher Perlman (@asherperlman) April 23, 2019

What is the production status of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2?

Reported Status: Filming Scheduled February 2020

It has been reported by Production Weekly that the second season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is scheduled to begin February. Official filming dates haven’t been provided yet, so we assume this is subject to change.

We hope to learn more soon.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 2 Netflix Release Date

If filming does begin in February then we can expect to see a release date later this year.

All the episode run times are short and there were only 6 episodes in the first season, therefore, we don’t believe the production of the second season to be too extensive. Once we have full confirmation that filming has begun, we can expect to see a Summer or Fall release date.

Potential Release Date: Summer/Fall 2020

