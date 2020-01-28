Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 Coming to Netflix UK in March 2020

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has moved its new home on NBC for season 6 but if you’re a Netflix subscriber around the world you’ll be happy to learn that season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be coming to Netflix in March 2020.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an American police sitcom created by Michael Schur and Dan Goor.

The series featuring an incredible cast such as Andy Samberg (Lonely Island), Terry Crews (The Expendables) and Andre Braugher (The Mist) is arguably the most popular sitcom to date.

The series had 5 seasons under its belt before FOX inexplicably canceled the show. It didn’t take long before NBC picked up the show for its sixth season and the network has already committed to making a seventh.

Where does Netflix carry Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Outside of the United States, Netflix carries Brooklyn Nine-Nine in multiple countries around the world.

In total Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream in over 30 countries around the world.

Countries included in that list are Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Israel, Netherlands, Spain, Poland the United Kingdom.

In the United States, Hulu is the home of Brooklyn Nine-Nine despite Netflix also carrying other NBC comedies and television shows.

Will Brooklyn Nine-Nine moving to NBC affect its availability on Netflix?

In short, no. Despite Fox carrying the show before NBC took over, the series is actually continuing to be distributed by NBC which has been the case since season 1. That means the show will continue getting new episodes in all regions its carried before as only the broadcaster in the US has technically changed.

When will Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 be on Netflix?

We now have confirmation that the sixth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be coming to Netflix on March 28th, 2020.

Netflix Canada is perhaps the luckiest region of them all as they get weekly episode drops of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. New episodes arrive on Netflix Canada every Friday.

The Netflix UK twitter account has been bombarded with questions about the season 6 release date for the past year. Suffice to say the admin was relieved to announce the release date.

you, for the last year: OK BUT WHAT ABOUT B99 s6?! us, finally: March 28 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 28, 2020

If you’re in the United Kingdom, the series also has an official broadcaster too with it airing on E4. Episodes are available in a catch-up format on 4oD.

All the regions receiving Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 on March 28th, 2020 is as follows:

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Czech Republic

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

United Kingdom

Are you looking forward to season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Let us know in the comments below.