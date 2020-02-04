Ice-Skating Drama ‘Spinning Out’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season

Despite a flying start to the new year, 2020 has already seen its first fatality for Netflix. After what seemed like a great performance for the first season of the ice-skating series Spinning Out, Netflix has chosen to cancel the drama after only one season. As we can expect, fans of Spinning Out will be terribly disappointed that Kaya Scodelario and co. won’t be returning for a second season.

Spinning Out is a Netflix Original drama series created by Samantha Stratton. Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) is the lead actress of the series, but American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts will originally cast as Kat Baker. While we’ll never know how Roberts would have performed, Scodelario was the perfect replacement, giving the audience a very compelling audience as the struggling figure skater.

After suffering a serious injury that threatened to end her career as a figure skater, Kat Baker seizes the opportunity to get her career back on track when she is partnered with a talented bad-boy skater, Justin Davis. As she faces adversity on and off the ice-rink, Kat struggles with her family’s history of mental illness, as she keeps hidden her bipolar-disorder from her partner, worrying that her own history with mental health will derail her hope for Olympic glory.

Has Netflix renewed Spinning Out for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Ended (Last Updated: 04/02/2020)

Just over a month since the ice-skating drama’s release and Netflix has already made a decision on the future of the series, or lack thereof. Netflix has canceled Spinning Out after only one season. This comes as a major surprise considering what seemed like a very engaged and growing audience.

Despite a movement amongst fans, one that was backed by the series creator Samantha Stratton, it wasn’t enough for Netflix to renew:

We love that @spinningoutbr is so invested in #SpinningOut on #netflix that they started a hashtag to get a Season 2! Let’s get #renewspinningout trending! pic.twitter.com/X8VQPgp0z9 — Spinning Out (@SpinningOutRoom) January 24, 2020

We’re still waiting for confirmation as to why Spinning Out has been canceled, and the thoughts of the cast and creator. Cancelations typically come down to variety of factors but the most important being viewership. Netflix must have felt the audience wasn’t large enough to warrant the cost of production and marketing a second season.

Did the story need a second season?

There were many unanswered questions that the second season needed to answer. With the series coming to an already, there are many questions that have been left unanswered.

*Spoilers for the first season of Spinning Out*

We expected to see the routine of Kat and Justin in the finale of the first season, which would have likely opened up the second season. Kat’s Olympic dreams were riding on the performance.

The pressure would have mounted even higher if Kat and Justin won the regional competition, but this would have paled in comparison thanks to the actions taken by her mother Carol in the finale. After it’s revealed that Kat’s younger sister Serena is the victim of grooming by Dr. Parker, Carol, rightfully angered by Dr. Parker’s sexual assault of her youngest daughter took matters into her own hands during a flash-forward by wrapping a baseball bat around his head. While many parents may have done the same as Carol, her bipolar disorder may land her in psychiatric care or prison, leaving Kat to look after her younger sister.

Plenty more happened in the climactic finale that fans were waiting to see resolved in season 2.

What has the subscriber’s reaction been to the cancelation of Spinning Out?

Not great.

can’t believe that netflix really have the audacity to cancelled spinning out and i will never see kat and justin again pic.twitter.com/GwwyPS2fxn — tat nabrina supremacy (@noraszoe) February 3, 2020

so you’re telling me i sat through all them episodes and i won’t get to see kat & justins final performance. i need to see them fucking skate. #RenewSpinningOut #SpinningOut pic.twitter.com/PKpxrtuP5v — (@langfordtiffins) February 4, 2020

Could Spinning Out be revived by Netflix?

We won’t get any hopes of fans up by saying there is a chance that Spinning Out can return at this point. There was plenty of outrage at Netflix with the cancelation of The OA and Sense8 and despite a very fierce movement and support for renewal from fans, Netflix never brought those series back from the dead.

At this point all fans can do is try.

Would you like to see another season of Spinning Out? Let us know in the comments below!