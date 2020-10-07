If any subscribers were dreaming of watching The Witches on Netflix, then look away. We’re sad to report that its extremely unlikely that The Witches will ever arrive on Netflix. If anyone is stuck on where the movie is able to stream, we’re happy to point you in the right direction below.

The Witches is a fantasy-comedy movie directed and produced by Robert Zemeckis and based on the children’s novel of the same name by Roald Dahl.

If you’re a little confused given Netflix is currently set to adapt the majority of Dahl’s work, this movie was thought to be in development long before the Netflix deal came about.

The feature arrives 30 years after the original film adaptation, and to many fans, the new The Witches has extremely large boots to fill.

The movie is set in 1960s Alabama where an orphaned boy is staying with his grandmother stumbles across an evil coven of Witches. To stop the Boy from revealing their secret the Grand High Witch turns him into a mouse.

Is The Witches coming to Netflix US?

Sadly, The Witches will not be available to stream on Netflix US. The remake of the beloved Roald Dahl novel will instead be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

The Witches had been scheduled for a theatrical release. But due to the ongoing pandemic, the feature was pulled from the release calendar.

The movie is currently scheduled for release on HBO Max on Thursday, October 22nd. A limited theatrical release will follow a week later on October 28th, 2020.

Will The Witches ever arrive on Netflix US?

While subscribers may have hope that The Witches will be available on Netflix US one day, we’re here to dash those dreams.

Every new streaming service has a common factor, that being Netflix is their largest competitor. HBO Max won’t be looking to license content to the competition anytime soon.

Will The Witches be available to stream on Netflix outside of the US?

At the time of writing The Witches is still scheduled for a theatrical release in the UK. Unlike the US, The Witches will not be released on a streaming platform early. If The Witches is made available on a UK streaming service, then NOW TV and Sky Movies are the likely candidates.

We’re doubting ET Canada’s claim that The Witches will be coming to Crave on October 22nd, 2020. A source wasn’t provided, and Crave failed to list the feature in its preview for October.

Stream the newest series and the latest hit movies all October on Crave. pic.twitter.com/QLnRmYxqWA — Crave (@CraveCanada) October 1, 2020

It’s unclear if The Witches will be receiving a theatrical release in Australia in October 2020. At the very least it hasn’t been made available to stream on Netflix Australia.

Would you have liked to of seen The Witches on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!