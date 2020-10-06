‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Leaving Netflix in December 2020

The penultimate Disney movie on Netflix that came via the Disney contract struck all the way back in 2011 will soon be departing. Ralph Breaks The Internet will be leaving Netflix in both Canada and the United States in December 2020.

Released in 2017, Ralph Breaks the Internet serves as the sequel to the 2012 Disney animated movie Wreck-It Ralph (which isn’t on Netflix). The sequel directed by Phil Johnston and Rich Moore once again sees Ralph face a new challenge with a wifi router threatening the arcade his lives in.

As we covered in our removal schedule, once the Disney movie has aired in the cinema, it came to Netflix in the first window and then has a year and a half residing on the platform.

In the case of Ralph Breaks the Internet, the movie dropped onto Netflix on June 11th, 2019 and applying the year and a half to that date means that Netflix will lose the movie on December 11th, 2020.

Where will Ralph Breaks the Internet stream after it leaves Netflix?

You will probably have a good guess where the movie moves to next and you’re 100% right if that guess is Disney+.

Over the past few years, Disney has been clawing back all of its licenses for its new streaming service.

That’s since been confirmed that on the day Netflix will lose the movie, it’ll hit Disney+ on that date.

There is the ongoing theory that Netflix still retains the second-window rights to Ralph Breaks the Internet. That’d mean that it’ll come back to Netflix US & CA over the next 5-7 years once again for another year and a half. It’s unclear whether Disney has repurchased these second window rights.

Once Ralph Breaks the Internet leaves, only one Disney title that came to Netflix via that contract will remain which is Mary Poppins Returns. That’s set to leave in the first month of 2021.

Will you miss Ralph Breaks the Internet once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.