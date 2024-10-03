‘It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football’ Spanish Sports Documentary Sets November Netflix Release

What should have been a celebration and the crowning glory of the most significant achievement in Women’s football was overshadowed by the actions of one man and an unsolicited kiss watched by hundreds of millions around the globe. It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football comes to Netflix in November 2024.

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football is an upcoming Netflix Original sports documentary directed by Joanna Pardos and produced by You First Originals. Javier Martínez and Luis Miguel Calvo are the executive producers.

What is the documentary about?

The documentary will showcase the events leading up to, during, and the aftermath of the Spanish women’s national football team’s journey during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which involved the controversial Rubiales Incident in the Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England.

Also featured in the documentary will be the first-hand accounts of the Spanish women’s national football team as described by director Joanna Pardos:

“The players recount their experiences they have lived over the past year from a place they’ve never spoken from before. It’s the first time they’re discussing this for many of them. It’s a privilege to have such personal testimonies of a milestone that has marked a before and after in the sports and social history of our country.”

What was so controversial about the incident?

After defeating the Lionesses (England’s women’s team) in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, the Spain women’s national football team was mere moments away from lifting the trophy. During the ceremony, Luis Rubiales, the then-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, forcibly kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent.

What should have been the crowning glory of the careers of every Spanish women’s national football team member was immediately overshadowed by Luis Rubilaes’ highly inappropriate conduct.

The incident immediately took social media by storm, with the majority in support of Jenni Hermoso, who was recorded on video in the locker room stating, “I didn’t like it,” followed by, “But what am I supposed to do?

However, Rubiales only exacerbated the controversy in a speech days later, denying that he did anything wrong. This led to the entire Spanish team withdrawing their names from selection, several members of the RFEF resigning, and widespread outrage on social media.

It wasn’t long before the RFEF suspended Rubiales from all football.

Javier Martínez and Luis Miguel Calvo had the following to say about the documentary:

“This is the story of how a group of exceptional women not only transformed the sport they love but also challenged and changed social perceptions and structures, inspiring future generations to fight for equality and recognition. It is a chronicle of resilience, passion, and triumph in the face of adversity, marking a milestone in the fight for equality in sports and society.”

Netflix has revealed that the documentary will be coming to the streaming service on November 1st, 2024.

Will you be watching It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!