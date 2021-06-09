Japanese Crime-Drama Movie ‘A Family’: Everything We Know So Far

Fans of mobster movies should absolutely adore what Netflix has lined up in June 2021. Arriving extremely soon is the exciting Yazuka drama A Family. we have everything you need to know about A Family, including the plot, cast, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

A Family, known formerly as Yazuka and the Family, is an upcoming Netlfix Original Japanese crime-drama movie written and directed by Fuji Michihito. The feature debuted in Japan earlier this year, but the feature had its premiere at the Taipei Golden Horse film festival in November 2020.

When is the A Family Netflix release date?

A Family will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, 18th June 2021.

The Original is already available to stream on Netflix Japan.

It has been confirmed that A Family is coming to Netflix USA, UK, Australia, and Canada. If you want to know if A Family is coming to Netflix in your region, make sure to check the coming soon tab on the Netflix app.

What is the plot of A Family?

Kenji Yamamoto’s life fell into despair after the death of his father. Welcomed into the family of a crime syndicate, Kenjo developed a deep bond with crime-boss Hiroshi Shibasaki, forming their own father-s0n relationship. As time passes by in an ever-changing world, Kenji forms his own family.

Who are the cast members of A Family?

Below is the cast member list of A Family:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Yamamoto Kenji Ayano Go MIU 404 | Kounodori | Frankenstein no Koi Hiroshi Shibasaki Tachi Hiroshi Cross Road Season 3 ~ Gunshu no Seigi | Cross Road | Dangerous Detectives Kudo Yuka Ono Machiko Zekkyou | Natsume Soseki no Tsuma | Fujiko Nakamura Tsutomu Kitamura Yukiya Hotarugusa | Jiu | The Real Thing Hosono Ryuta Ichihara Hayato Oishi Kyushoku | The Blue Hearts | Rookies: Graduation Kimura Tsubasa Isomura Hayato Sa Do | Onzoshi Boys | Kamen Rider Ghost Takeda Makoto Sugata Shun Byplayers | Tenchijin | Black Crow Kawayama Reiji Suruga Taro Her Love Boils Bathwater | Samurai’s Promise | The Eternal Zero Toyoshima Tetsuya Kan Suon Hard Core | The Long Excuse | Misono Universe Osako Kazuhiko Iwamatsu Ryo Tokyo Biyori | The Limit | Byplayers Kimura Aiko Terajima Shinobu Asa ga Kita | Kuniko Mukoda’s Innocent | Ryoma Den Ohara Kohei Ninomiya Ryutaro Underdog | The Believers | Sad Tea

What is the movie runtime?

It has been confirmed that the film’s runtime is 136 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

A Family has an R rating in the US.

Are you looking forward to watching A Family on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!