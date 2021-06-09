‘Ridley Jones’ Debuts on YouTube Ahead of Netflix Release in July 2021

Release experimentation is nothing new for Netflix whether that be dropping episodes all at once or weekly or something in between, however, Ridley Jones is doing something different altogether. The first episode of Ridley Jones is now on YouTube ahead of its expected mid-July 2021 release date on Netflix.

The series is one of the first major titles from Chris Nee who Netflix locked up into an overall deal back in late 2018. Among her other projects currently lined up for Netflix includes Dino Daycare, Spirit Rangers, Ada Twist, Scientist, and We The People (due out on July 4th, 2021).

The first of six episodes set to release as part of season 1 debuted on YouTube on June 8th, 2021. As of the time of publishing, the first episode had just surpassed 10,000 views although this is likely to balloon once the elusive kid’s YouTube algorithm puts it in its rotation.

The new show will a so-called curious kid who along with her friends, must protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures when everything comes alive at night.

Laughing Wild (Chris Nee’s production company) and Brown Bag Films are behind the series with Bob Bergen, Iara Nemirovsky, David Errigo Jr. and Ashlyn Madden voicing various characters.

The full batch of episodes making up season 1 will jump onto Netflix on July 16th, 2021 according to the trailer released simultaneously on YouTube yesterday.

Netflix’s Kids efforts has been one of the biggest sources of innovation from the streaming giant in recent years. Whether it’s experimenting on social media like YouTube or building unique functions within the Netflix app, they’re keen to stay ahead of Disney+ which was expected to become the dominant force in kids B2C streaming.

On YouTube alone, they’re continuously experimenting whether it’s with live streams or full episode drops.

We’ll keep you posted as and when we learn of when Ridley Jones will be hitting Netflix in full (or even drop on YouTube in full) but until then, let us know if this is on your radar.

Special thanks to regular contributor Emily Horgan for highlighting this release.