Japanese Drama ‘Inheritance Detective’ to Being Streaming on Netflix Weekly in February 2025

A weekly Japanese drama and adaptation of the manga Sozoku Tantei is coming to Netflix in February 2025! Starring Zom 100 and Kamen Rider star Akaso Eiji, here’s everything we know about Inheritance Detective on Netflix.

Inheritance Detective is an upcoming Japanese drama series directed by Naganuma Makoto and Sugawara Shintaro. It is the live-action adaptation of the manga Sozoku Tantei by Nishiogi Yumie, who has also written the television adaptation of their manga. The series will be broadcast in Japan on the network NTV.

When is Inheritance Detective coming to Netflix

Inheritance Detective will begin streaming on Netflix on February 9th, 2025.

The series is not carrying the Netflix branding but will still be released weekly.

A teaser trailer has yet to be released.

What is the plot of Inheritance Detective?

The synopsis for Inheritance Detective has been sourced from Asian Wiki:

“Haie Nao is a private detective who specializes in inheritance cases. He runs his own office, Haie Inheritance Investigation Office. He once worked as an elite lawyer, but due to a certain reason, he was kicked out of the lawyers’ association. He is also a coffee otaku. When he thinks, he likes to munch on plain coffee beans. He also hates the phrase, “Dead men tell no tales. Haie Nao takes on challenging inheritance cases and uses his high intelligence and the help of people with colorful personalities. While respecting the will of the deceased, Haie Nao tries to solve the family conflicts and the hidden truths within the inheritance.”

Who are the cast members of Inheritance Detective?

Akaso Eiji plays the lead role of Haie Nao. The actor is most well known for his role as Ryuga Banjou and Kamen Rider Build. Netflix subscribers will recognize the actor for his role as Tendou Akira in the live-action adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Sakurada Hiyori plays the supporting role of Mitomi Reiko. The actress has starred in leading roles in Japanese dramas such as Atari No Kitchen, Kaseifu no Mitazono, Numaru Minato-ku Joshikosei, and Kanojo, Okarishimasu.

Yamoto Yuma plays the supporting role of Tomonaga Hideki. The actor has starred in Japanese dramas such as Yips, Golden Kamuy, Destiny, and Angel Flight.

The remainder of the cast is as follows:

Ochiai Motoki as Fukushi Haruka.

Shibukawa Kiyohiko as Kanayama Ryu.

Miura Takahiro as Haketa Kaoru.

Kato Masaya as Jidori Kengo.

Confirmed guest roles for the series are:

Takashima Masanobu as Sakurba Shinichi.

Sato Hitomi as Sakakibara Ichika.

Uraji Nuno as Atsumi Futuba.

Matsui Airi as Imabata Miki.

Tanaka Mayumi as Shimojima Miyoko.

Hashizume Isao as Imabata Shinzaburo.

Miyauchi Hitomi.

Denden.

Wada Soko.

Trauden Naomi.

Are you looking forward to watching Inheritance Detective on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!