9 Great Movies To Watch Before They Leave Netflix At The End Of January

February is just around the corner, and as always with Netflix, we’ll be seeing dozens of movies rotating in and out of the library. Here’s a rundown of a few titles you should consider watching before they leave.

Fortunately, the turnover for movies in February isn’t as drastic as we’ve seen in previous months, especially compared to the large number of removals on January 1st. If you’d like to see the full list of everything leaving Netflix throughout February 2025, check out our comprehensive guide.

Dune (2021)

Leaving Netflix: February 1st

When it comes to the best new sci-fi franchises of the past decade, Dune is sure to rank high on every expert’s list. Netflix secured streaming rights to the sequel over the holiday season, and the first installment arrived on January 1st. However, it’s leaving the platform after just one month, although you’ll still have some time to catch Part 2.

Brought to life by acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve, this adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved novel is widely considered the best yet, thanks to its incredible cast, breathtaking visuals, and intricate world-building.

Plus One (2019)

Leaving Netflix: February 2nd

Jack Quaid is having a major moment, with the final season of The Boys set to drop on Prime Video, and two highly anticipated films—Companion and Novocaine—hitting theaters in 2025. One of his earlier, lesser-known gems is Plus One, a charming romantic comedy distributed by RLJE Films. Quaid stars alongside Maya Erskine, as their characters make a pact to be each other’s plus ones for a summer filled with weddings.

It’s certainly quirky and has plenty of merit, so we’d give this a wholehearted recommendation before its departure.

Despicable Me 1 & 2

Leaving Netflix: February 1st

Two for the price of one here, and just like Dune, both of these movies are leaving Netflix after an exceptionally short run—just a single month. Illumination films have a tendency to come and go quickly, but one thing remains constant: they consistently dominate the Netflix top 10 charts, no matter the time of year or how crowded Netflix’s lineup might be. This has proven true once again with the re-addition of these two beloved titles.

The 2010 and 2013 films introduced audiences to the iconic supervillain Gru—and perhaps more importantly—the Minions. Over the years, the duo has become the heart of one of the most successful animated franchises in history, continuing to delight audiences worldwide.

The Coldest Game (2019)

Leaving Netflix: February 8th

Before it leaves, we wanted to give yet another mention for The Coldest Game, one of the Netflix Originals leaving the service in February 2025. This gripping Cold War-era thriller stars Bill Pullman as a chess grandmaster caught in a dangerous web of espionage during a pivotal U.S.-Soviet match. It’s leaving Netflix after six years on the service and it’s been a hidden gem for much of its tenure.

Snowpiercer (2013)

Leaving Netflix: February 1st

It’s going to be a busy year for the South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, and while there are many movies in his growing library of films that are all worth your time, I hold Snowpiercer in special regard. This gripping dystopian sci-fi thriller is set in a frozen, post-apocalyptic world where the remnants of humanity survive aboard a perpetually moving train with the plot revolving around a man called Curtis who leads a revolt as tensions reach a boiling point.

The movie was selected by Adi Shankar (creator of Captain Laserhawk, Castlevania, and the upcoming Devil May Cry Netflix series) among his favorite sci-fi movies on Netflix, so we’re disappointed to see it leave again. Given that it regularly rotates on and off of Netflix, we suspect it won’t be too long before the Chris Evans movie will return.

Whitney (2018)

Leaving Netflix: February 1st

We rarely feature documentaries on these lists, but we’re making a notable exception for Whitney, the definitive documentary on the legendary singer Whitney Houston. It covers all facets of her career in music, acting, and her life as a whole and is excellently crafted by Scottish director Kevin Macdonald.

The Wave (2015)

Leaving Netflix: February 1st

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past decade, it’s that the Nordics excel at producing top-tier disaster films and series. Time and time again, we’ve seen on Netflix the genre excel, but arguably, this 2015 film stands out as an accurate benchmark of their excellence. Originating from Norway, this film stars Kristoffer Joner and Ane Dahl Torp, with the plot revolving around an incoming tsunami and geologists having only 10 minutes to save as many as he can. It’s frantic, well-produced, and full of suspense.

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Leaving Netflix: February 1st

It’s going to be a great year for fans of The Karate Kid. Not only are we getting the third and final installment of Netflix’s spin-off series Cobra Kai, but we’re also getting a new film entry in the franchise in the summer. What better time, then, to revisit the older movies? This fourth movie in the franchise will depart as we cross into February although all three of the original movies are staying for a little longer.

In this film, Mr. Miyagi finds a new apprentice, teaching troubled teen Julie Pierce, played by a young Hilary Swank. Of course, Hilary Swank has been high up the list of who people want to make a cameo or feature in Cobra Kai, and while it looks like time is running out to make that a reality (and there’s been no indication it’s going to happen), it’s never a bad time to rewatch a Karate Kid movie.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Leaving Netflix: February 1st

It’s going to be a big year for Kathryn Bigelow beings as we should be getting more details about her recently shot new political thriller coming up soon exclusively on Netflix. Until then, what a perfect time to watch one of the director’s best movies in her growing library of beloved films: Zero Dark Thirty. Jessica Chastain leads the cast as Maya, a relentless CIA intelligence analyst who is instrumental in the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden.

Also, and quite interestingly, despite being a Sony Pictures movie, this one isn’t actually blocked on Netflix’s advertising tier. Go figure. As a result, you’ve got no excuse for watching this fantastic film that won an Oscar.

Will you be watching or rewatching any of these movies before they leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.