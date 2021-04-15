Japanese Series ‘He’s Expecting’ Coming to Netflix Globally in 2022

One of the most bizarre mangas in recent years is being adapted by Netflix into a live-action series. Coming to Netflix in 2022 is He’s Expecting, a story set in a world where men can also get pregnant. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about He’s Expecting, including the plot, cast news, trailers, production updates, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

He’s Expecting is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original series based on the manga Hiyama Kentarou no Ninshin by author Sakai Eri. The series will be co-directed by Yuko Hakoda and Takeo Kikuchi. Netflix will produce the series, with production handled by TV Tokyo and Aoi Pro.

Yuriko Mamiya (TV Tokyo), Yu Ota (TV Tokyo), and Tsutomu Hirabayashi (AOI Pro) are listed as producers on the series, with Shinichi Takahashi, Netflix’s content acquisition manager as the executive.

When is the He’s Expecting season 1 Netflix release date?

An exact release date hasn’t been revealed by Netflix, but we can confirm that the series is scheduled for release in 2022.

What is the plot of He’s Expecting?

The synopsis for He’s Expecting has been provided by Netflix:

The story takes place in a world where—in rare cases—men can conceive and give birth. Kentaro Hiyama, an elite ad man, suddenly finds out one day that he is pregnant. His partner, Aki Seto, never thought she would become a parent, so the two are at first confused by this unexpected event. As a pregnant man, Kentaro will face the scrutiny of the company and society, and will shed light on the hardships experienced by pregnant women. Challenged by many problems associated with modern pregnancy and childbirth, the two will have to face reality and make the ultimate decision: to have a baby or not.

Who are the cast members of He’s Expecting?

At the time of writing, only two cast members have been confirmed for He’s Expecting. Playing the leads of the series are Saitoh Takumi and Ueno Juri.

Saitoh Takumi – Hiyama Kentarou

Portraying the titular role of the pregnant Hiyama Kentarou is Saitoh Takumi.

Takumi has been acting since 2001, where he landed the lead role in Toki no Kaori: Remember Me. Over the past twenty years, he has starred in dozens of projects, with one of his biggest roles to date will premiere this year when he takes on the role of Ultraman in Shin Ultraman, commemorating the 55th anniversary of the Ultra Series.

Ueno Juri – Seto Aki

Portraying the role of Seto Aki is Japanese actress Ueno Juri. Like her fellow co-star, Juri has been acting since the 2000s and has featured in numerous roles, earning her plenty of praise and popularity. Juri is well known for her leading role in the Japanese adaptation of The Good Doctor, which has also been a big hit in America with their own adaptation of the popular South Korean series.

