‘Trigger Warning’ Jessica Alba Netflix Thriller: What We Know So Far

Netflix’s latest action thriller, Trigger Warning, stars Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba. Filming ended all the way back in October 2021 and has been in post-production for a long time. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming action thriller Trigger Warning on Netflix.

Netflix’s Trigger Warning will be led by director Mouly Surya, who helmed the well-received Cannes entry Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts that became Indonesia’s foreign film Oscar submission. The script for Trigger Warning was written by Josh Olson, who was nominated for an Oscar for the 2005 graphic novel adaptation A History of Violence, and John Brancato, whose credits include Terminator Salvation and the 2009 Bruce Willis sci-fi film Surrogates.

Besides being the lead, Jessica Alba will also executive produce. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are also producing. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Trigger Warning:

What’s the plot of Trigger Warning?

Said to be an action thriller, Netflix’s Trigger Warning centers on a traumatized veteran (Jessica Alba) who inherits her grandfather’s bar and faces a moral dilemma after learning the truth behind his untimely death.

Who is cast in Trigger Warning?

It has been announced back in 2020 that Jessica Alba would headline Trigger Warning for Netflix in the role of Parker. Alba is most famous for her roles in Fantastic Four, Sin City, and more. Trigger Warning will be Alba’s first collaboration with Netflix although the actress stars in the excellent cop drama L.A.’s Finest which has rose in popularity thanks to its inclusion on Netflix since January 2021.

Gabriel Basso plays the role of Mike. Basso previously starred in the 2020 Netflix Original movie Hillbelli Elegy, however, he is now most well known for starring in Netflix’s thriller series The Night Agent as Peter Sutherland.

Anthony Michael Hall plays the role of Ezekiel Swann. One of the most recognizable faces of the 80s, Anthony Michael Hall starred in multiple teen comedies of the 80s including Weird Science, and The Breakfast Club. Hall has previously starred in the 2017 Netflix movie War Machine.

Mark Webber has been cast in the role of Jesse Swan. Webber is most well known for his role as Stephen Stills in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

The rest of the cast is listed in the order of IMDb’s STARmeter;

Jake Weary (It Follows) as Elvis Swann

Tone Bell (The Flash) as Spider

Kaiwi Lyman (Den of Thieves) as Ghost

Hari Dhillon (Entrapment) as Mohamed

Nadiv Molcho (Transatlantic) as Beck

Jerry G. Angelo (Obscure) as Lt. Adam Hodge

Alejandro De Hoyos (The Man from Toronto) as Harry

David DeLao (Better Call Saul) as Luis Torres

Monica Sanchez (Whisky Tango Foxtrot) as Linda

Stephanie Jones (Desperate Housewives) as Georgia

Rob Estrada (Corazon de Cerca) as Roberto

Ben Vasquez (The Cleaning Lady) as Nick

Tomas Santos (Debuting in Trigger Warning) as Captain Mayberry

Matthew Blood-Smyth (The Cleaning Lady) as Deputy

James Cady (In a Valley of Violence) as Frank

Travis Siemon (Dark Winds) as Army Soldier

Peter Monro (Mickey) as Year of the Bookmaker

What’s the production status of Trigger Warning?

Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 12/06/2023)

Trigger Warning began filming in Sante Fe, New Mexico on the 1st of September, 2021. Which then lasted several weeks before coming to an end by October 27th, 2021.

According to Deadline, Alba will be flying to and from New Mexico twice a week to juggle her duties running her business Honest Co.

What’s the Netflix release date for Trigger Warning?

Considering how long the film has been in post-production, we could see the release of Trigger Warning on Netflix before the end of 2023.

A preliminary date has yet to be set but we expect to learn more soon.

Are you looking forward to watching Trigger Warning on Netflix?