Netflix Superhero K-Drama ‘Cashero’ Season 1: 2025 Release & Everything We Know So Far

Lee Hoon’s superhero webtoon Cashero is receiving a Netflix K-drama adaptation. The series is currently in pre-production, and we expect filming to get underway sometime in 2024. we’ll keep track of everything you need about Cashero, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Cashero is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original superhero o drama directed by Lee Chang Min (Agency). The series is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by writer Lee Hoon and illustrator No Hye Ok.

When is Cashero coming to Netflix?

After spending almost half of 2024 filming, it’s highly unlikely that the K-drama will arrive on Netflix in 2024. A Q1 2025 release is the most probable. For now, we are waiting for Netflix to make an official announcement.

What is the plot of Cashero?

The synopsis for Cashero has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“It will tell the story of a superhero named Kang Sang Woong and other ordinary superheroes who protect ordinary people’s daily lives. He is the newest heir to the superpowers and he gains more strength the more cash he has.”

Who are the cast members of Cashero?

Kim Hyang Gi will play the role of Kang Sang An. The actress has only held one role in a Netflix Original when she had a guest appearance as the upgraded robot Bubs at the very end of the sci-fi blockbuster Space Sweepers. She is known for her role as Ho Goo Hee in the 2017 K-drama Sweet Revenge. She is also famous for starring in other K-dramas such as Moment at Eighteen, Poon, the Joseon Psychiatrist, and Secret Playlist.

Kim Hye Joon will play a leading role, which is currently unnamed. Some subscribers will be familiar with the actress, who starred as the villainous Queen in the Netflix zombie horror series Kingdom. She also had a leading role in the 2021 K-drama Inspector Koo. Outside of Netflix, she had a leading role in the drama Connect and has a leading role in the upcoming Disney+/Hulu K-drama A Shop for Killers.

2PM’s Lee Junho was rumored to be cast as the drama’s male lead and was eventually confirmed to play the role of Kang Sang Woong.

Pictured: Lee Junho of 2PM

Kim Byung Chul plays the role of Byeon Ho In. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with his role as Lee Byung Chan, the creator of the Jonas Virus in All of Us Are Dead. He also played leading roles in K-dramas such as Perfect Family and Doctor Cha.

Kang Han Na and Lee Chae Min have been cast in supporting roles, while Kim Ji Ahn will play Min Sook’s mother in a guest role.

What is the production status of Cashero?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Cashero began filming in mid-February 2024 and ran for over five months before ending in Late July 2024.

The series is currently in post-production.

Are you looking forward to watching Cashero on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!