‘Sorry Not Sorry’ New Weekly K-drama Coming to Netflix in December 2024

If it weren’t for Squid Game, December would be a quiet month for K-dramas on Netflix. Thankfully, the new weekly K-drama, Sorry Not Sorry, will help fill that void. The series stars Jeon So Min, a recently dumped newlywed who attempts to keep up appearances while struggling to pay off the debt from her marriage.

Sorry Not Sorry is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series directed by Min Ji Young (User Not Found).

For our ongoing preview of K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2025, you can find it here.

When is Sorry Not Sorry coming to Netflix?

Multiple sources report that Sorry Not Sorry will be released on Netflix and air alongside the KBS broadcast in South Korea. The first episode will be released on Netflix on December 5th, 2024.

The K-drama will have 12 episodes in total. Each episode will air weekly on Thursday and have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes. The finale is scheduled for broadcast on February 20th, 2025.

What is the plot of Sorry Not Sorry?

Dumped overnight, Ji Song Yi is left burdened by the difficulties of single life, part-time jobs, and paying off her newlywed home loan. She keeps up the ruse of being a happily married woman to save herself from being estranged from the married townswomen.

Who are the cast members of Sorry Not Sorry?

There are five confirmed leading cast members of Sorry Not Sorry: Jeon So Min, Choi Daniel, Gong Min Jung, Jang Hee Ryung, and Kim Mu Jun.

Jeon So Min plays Ji Song I. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix series and is most well known for her regular role in the South Korean variety show Running Man. She has also starred in leading roles in K-dramas such as Cleaning Up, Show Window: The Queen’s House, Cross, and Top Star Yoo Baek.

Choi Daniel plays Cha Hyeon U. The actor has appeared in some Netflix K-dramas but has only ever been in guest roles for Romance in the House, Mask Girl, and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. The actor’s previous lead roles were in dramas such as Salon De Nabi, Today’s Webtoon, and The Ghost Detective.

Gong Min Jung plays Choi Ha Na. The actress has been seen on Netflix previously as a guest and in supporting roles in K-dramas such as Daily Dose of Sunshine, Little Women, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and My Holo Love.

Jang Hee Ryung plays An Chan Yang. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix series, and her last lead role in a K-drama came back in 2018 in Mysterious Nurse. She has starred in K-dramas such as Priest, Uncle, Wok of Love, and The Package.

Kim Mu Jun plays Kim I An. The only time the actor has been seen on Netflix was in the 2021 K-drama Nevertheless. He has starred in K-dramas such as My Dearest, Love All Play and Black Pean.

