‘Killer Sally’: Netflix To Release Nanette Burstein Docuseries in November 2022

November’s Netflix lineup is slowly taking shape. Among the upcoming documentaries set to release in the month is the true crime documentary series on Sally McNeil that will drop on November 3rd. Here’s what you need to know.

The story focuses on the convicted bodybuilder Sally McNeil, married to fellow bodybuilder Ray McNeil. On Valentine’s Day in 1995, she shotgunned her husband to death resulting in a 19-year criminal conviction.

Over the course of the new docu-series, you’ll be hearing from friends, family, and those involved in the case from the defense and prosecution.

Sally McNeil herself will be taking part in the docu-series through extensive interviews.

Per the trailer, available on the Netflix page for the show, the docu-series will try and frame the motivations behind the killing and bring us up to date with the case, which reportedly saw Sally McNeil granted parole this year.

If you want to do some more reading on the case before diving into the documentary, MuscularDevelopment.com has an excellent rundown.

Nanette Burstein is behind the documentary series for Netflix and is president of Firehouse Films. Burstein’s most high-profile series has been the Hulu limited docuseries Hillary (released in 2020), in which she directed and served as executive producer on all four episodes.

Elsewhere, Burnstein is behind titles like On The Ropes, American Teen, Going the Distance, and The Kid Stays in the Picture.

Killer Sally will sit alongside a slew of true crime documentaries and docuseries. Some of Netflix’s biggest hits in the genre include Conversations with a Killer (which recently released a Jeffrey Dahmer limited series), Making a Murderer, Tiger King, Dirty Money, and I AM A KILLER.

It’s part of a huge wave of documentaries for streamers during what’s referred to as a gold rush.

Are you looking forward to watching this new docu-series? Let us know in the comments.