Korean Dystopian Netflix Original ‘Time to Hunt’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & April Release Date

With the current state of affairs in the world, it’s only apt that a dystopian Netflix Original is on the way in April 2020. We have everything you need to know about the Korean Original Time to Hunt, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Time to Hunt is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original dystopian drama, written and directed by Yoon Sung-Hyun. Debuting at the Berlin film festival earlier this year on February 22nd. It was originally slated for a theatrical release, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was postponed indefinitely until Netflix picked it up for a global release.

When is Time to Hunt coming to Netflix?

Time to Hunt will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, April 10th, 2020.

Subscribers will be happy to learn that the Original film will be available to stream globally, including South Korea.

What is the plot of Time to Hunt?

The plot for Time to Hunt has been provided by The Swoon:

In hopes of escaping a dystopian city and a chance at a new life, four friends with nothing to lose plan a casino heist. But what seemed like a bulletproof plan turns into a chase for their lives when they fall prey to a mysterious hunter who wants them dead.

Who are the cast members of Time to Hunt?

The following cast members star in Time to Hunt:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Joon Suk Lee Je Hoon Hot Stove League | Signal | I Can Speak Jang Ho Ahn Jae Hong Kingdom | Be Melodramatic | Reply 1988 Gi Hoon Choi Woo Shik Fight For My Way | The Package | Parasite Sang Soo Park Jung Min Mr. Sunshine | Keys to the Heart | Behead the King Han Park Hae See Prison Playbook | Six Flying Dragons | The Pirates TBA Bae Je Ki Kingdom | Two Weeks | Anarchist from Colony

How well has Time to Hunt been received?

We can expect to see a more accurate account from critics and fans when the film drops on Netflix in April, but the early consensus is very positive.

At the time of writing the film currently holds an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.5/10 on MyDramaList.

IMDb, is less favorable, holding a 6.1 out of 10. Taking into consideration that none of the 58 IMDb users that left a score didn’t leave a review, don’t take the score as gospel.

When did filming take place for Time to Hunt?

For a film that has released in 2020, many will be surprised to learn that filming took place from January to June 2018.

Time to Hunt must have had extensive post-production, not to mention it may have taken an exceedingly long time for a distributor to pick up the film for theatrical release.

Are you looking forward to watching Time to Hunt? Let us know in the comments below!