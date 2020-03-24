First Look at New K-Dramas on Netflix: April 2020

2020 has been one crazy year so far, but for K-Dramas on Netflix, it has been nothing short of excellent. That trend will definitely continue on into April was take our first look at the new k-dramas coming to Netflix in April 2020.

N = Netflix Original

Here are all the new K-Dramas coming to Netflix in April 2020:

Time to Hunt N

Director: Yoon Sung Hyun

Genre: Thriller, Crime

Cast: Lee Jo Hoon, Ahn Jae Hong, Choi Woo Shik, Park Jung Min, Park Hae Soo

Netflix Release Date: April 10th, 2020

The next South Korean Original film to arrive on Netflix, Time to Hunt was supposed to have a theatrical release, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was instead picked up for global release by Netflix. April has only been bolstered further with this fantastic new thriller.

In hopes of escaping a dystopian city and a chance at a new life, four friends with nothing to lose plan a casino heist. But what seemed like a bulletproof plan turns into a chase for their lives when they fall prey to a mysterious hunter who wants them dead.

Extracurricular N

Director: Kim Jin-Min

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Kim Dong Hee, Jung Da Bin, Park Joo Hyun, Nam Yoon Soo, Choi Min Soo

Netflix Release Date: April 29th, 2020

From one excellent K-Drama to another Kim Dong Hee, only 20 years of age, is already hitting his stride as an actor. Alongside fellow actress, Jung Da Bin, who has already become a veteran actress in her own right. Since the age of 5, the popular Korean actress has been on television and recently starred in Sky Castle alongside Kim Dong Hee.

“Extracurricular” is centered around a group of high school students who start committing crimes to earn money and the unpredictable dangers they face as a result. Kim Dong Hee will portray Ji Soo, who goes from a model student to a criminal after committing an unthinkable act. Jung Da Bin as school bully Min Hee, who gets caught up in Ji Soo’s crime. Park Joo Hyun will portray Ji Soo’s dangerous partner in crime Gyu Ri, while Nam Yoon Soo will appear as Min Hee’s boyfriend and the school’s most popular guy Ki Tae.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix April 2020

The King: Eternal Monarch N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Network: SBS

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chase

Netflix Release Date: April 18th, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Saturdays & Sundays

Kim Go Eun has found a talent for landing roles with the heroine falling in love with a man displaced from time. After starring in one of the most popular K-Dramas of all time, Goblin, this will be Kim Go Eun’s return to television after four years of starring in films.

Set across two parrel universes, the first greatly resembles Korea as we know it today. In the opposing universe, the country of Korea is an empire, ruled by a single but kind monarch. When evil forces begin to plot and the door between the two worlds is open, the Korean emperor enlists the help of a detective from the opposite world to help save their worlds.

Exemplary Detective N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Network: jTBC

Cast: Son Hyun Joo, Elliya Lee, Oh Jung Se, Jang Seung Jo, Ji Seung Hyun

Netflix Release Date: April 21st, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Tuesdays & Wednesdays

Fans of the Netflix Original series Chocolate will be delighted to see actor Jang Seung Jo on the streaming service once more. The series will be directed by Jo Nam Gook, whose known for his work on the series Golden Empire.

It’s a race against time as two opposing groups fight against each other, one to uncover the truth of a conspiracy, while the other wants the truth hidden for good.

Returning Weekly Dramas on Netflix April 2020

Hyena N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Network: SBS

Cast: Joo Ji Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, Lee Kyung Young, Kim Ho Jung, Song Young Kyu

Netflix Release Date: February 22nd, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Saturdays & Sundays

Hyena has already been extremely popular amongst audiences in its native South Korea, and Netflix subscribers around the globe. In particular, the chemistry between Kim Hye Soo, and Kingdom actor Joo Ji Hoon has been one of the best highlights of the rom-com.

Working with the richest of society, lawyer Jung Geum Ja works for the 1%. He’s known for pushing the boundaries between law and lawlessness, justice and injustice and ethics and corruption. Jung Geum Ja chases after success and money, no matter the cost. Yoon Hee Jae, a successful lawyer in his own right, possesses an extraordinary mind but is wrapped up around his own ego. Competing for the richest clients, sparks fly as the pair of lawyers go toe to toe with each other.

Hi Bye, Mama! N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Network: tvN

Cast: Kim Tae-Hee, Lee Kyu-Hyung, Go Bo-Gyeol, Seo-Woo Jin, Kim Mi-Kyung

Netflix Release Date: February 23rd, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Sundays & Mondays

Hi, Bye Mama! has cracked the top 50 for cable television ratings, and many fans have fallen in love with actress Kim Tae-Hee all over again.

Ever since she died 5 years ago, Cha Yu Ri has struggled to move on to the afterlife. Her husband, Jo Kang-Hwa, who is a talented chest surgeon, has barely gotten over the death of his wife. The story then picks up where his once loving and kind personality has drastically changed. Determined to become a human again, Cha Yu Ri begins a 49-day reincarnation project and appears before her husband for the first time in five years.

Hospital Playlist N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Medical Drama, Slice of Life | Network: tvN

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do

Netflix Release Date: March 12th, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Fridays

Overtaking the aforementioned Hi Bye, Mama! in the ratings is the fantastic medical drama Hospital Playlist. At the time of writing the series is only two episodes into its 16-week run and has already found itself number 27 in the list of highest-rated cable television dramas in South Korea. As the weeks fly by, we expect this number to get even higher, hopefully propelling Hospital Playlist into the top ten.

Since starting as undergrads in 1999, twenty years later, five doctors remain good friends and colleagues at the same hospital. While their day to day lives seem ordinary, they are in the microcosm of life as they bear witness to people being born and dying on a day to day basis. Throughout their years as friends, the love for music each doctor has resulted in the quintet starting a band together.

Rugal N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Sci-Fi | Network: OCN

Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Park Sung Woong, Jo Dong Hyuk, Jung Hye In, Han Ji Wan

Netflix Release Date: March 29th, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Tuesdays & Wednesdays

One for the sci-fi fans, Rugal will be the perfect series for K-Drama fans seeking something new and exciting.

After a police officer’s attempt to take down a nationwide criminal organization ends in complete disaster for him and his fianceè, Kang Ki Beom has lost he once was. Ki Beom is forced into a life of crime, after being left without his sight and a murdered fianceè. He is given a chance at getting revenge upon the criminal organization after a company known as Rugal gives Kang Ki Beom artificial eyes and unique special abilities.

Which new K-Dramas will you be watching on Netflix in April? Let us know in the comments below!