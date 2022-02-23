HomeNetflix NewsKorean Pirate Movie ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’ Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Korean Pirate Movie 'The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure' Coming to Netflix in March 2022

The South Korean Swashbuckling adventure 'The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure ' is coming to Netflix in March 2022.

by @JRobinsonWoN
Published on February 23rd, 2022, 5:47 am EST

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022) – Picture: Lotte Entertainment

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure is an upcoming South Korean internationally licensed pirate action-adventure movie written by Chun Sung Il and directed by Kim Jung Hoon.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure is an upcoming South Korean internationally licensed pirate action-adventure movie written by Chun Sung Il and directed by Kim Jung Hoon.

Made on a budget of ₩23.5 billion ($19.7 million, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure was released in South Korean theatres on January 26th, 2022.

When is The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official trailer on Netflix’s YouTube channel The Swoon, we now know that The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure will be available to stream on Netflix around the world from Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.

What is the plot of The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure?

The synopsis for The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure has been sourced from Netflix:

Lured by the promise of fortune and riches, a band of pirates set off in the hopes of uncovering hidden treasure. But when the elements turn against them and the lines between folklore and reality wear thin, they soon realize that some quests are better left unconquered.

Who are the cast members of The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure?

Below is the full cast list of The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before
Moo Chi Kang Ha Neul Misaeng: Incomplete Life | Twenty | Forgotten
Hae Rang Han Hyo Joo Love, Lies | The Beauty Inside | Cold Eyes
Mak Yi Lee Kwang Soo Live | Inseparable Bros | The Innocent Man
Boo Heung Soo Kwon Sang Woo Queen of Mystery | The Accidental Detective | A Year-End Medley
Hae Geum Chae Soo Bin Sweet & Sour | M.Boy | I’m Not a Robot
Han Goong Oh Se Hun Cat Man | EXO Next Door | Dokgo Rewind
Kang Seob Kim Sung Oh Graceful Friends | The Night of the Undead | Secret Zoo
Ah Gwi Park Ji Hwan Black Dog | Touch Your Heart | The Nokdu Flower
Baek Sa Jo Sung Joon Inspector Koo | Delayed Justice | Local Hero
Gomchi Kim Ki Doo Perfume | Psychopath Diary | Strongest Deliveryman
Mangcho Park Hoon Nobody Knows | Haechi | Monster

What is the movie runtime?

The runtime is 126 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

