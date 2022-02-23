Korean Pirate Movie ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’ Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Coming to Netflix in March 2022 is South Korea’s swashbuckling adventure film, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure. We’ve got everything you need to know about The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure is an upcoming South Korean internationally licensed pirate action-adventure movie written by Chun Sung Il and directed by Kim Jung Hoon.

Made on a budget of ₩23.5 billion ($19.7 million, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure was released in South Korean theatres on January 26th, 2022.

When is The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official trailer on Netflix’s YouTube channel The Swoon, we now know that The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure will be available to stream on Netflix around the world from Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.

What is the plot of The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure?

The synopsis for The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure has been sourced from Netflix:

Lured by the promise of fortune and riches, a band of pirates set off in the hopes of uncovering hidden treasure. But when the elements turn against them and the lines between folklore and reality wear thin, they soon realize that some quests are better left unconquered.

Who are the cast members of The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure?

Below is the full cast list of The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Moo Chi Kang Ha Neul Misaeng: Incomplete Life | Twenty | Forgotten Hae Rang Han Hyo Joo Love, Lies | The Beauty Inside | Cold Eyes Mak Yi Lee Kwang Soo Live | Inseparable Bros | The Innocent Man Boo Heung Soo Kwon Sang Woo Queen of Mystery | The Accidental Detective | A Year-End Medley Hae Geum Chae Soo Bin Sweet & Sour | M.Boy | I’m Not a Robot Han Goong Oh Se Hun Cat Man | EXO Next Door | Dokgo Rewind Kang Seob Kim Sung Oh Graceful Friends | The Night of the Undead | Secret Zoo Ah Gwi Park Ji Hwan Black Dog | Touch Your Heart | The Nokdu Flower Baek Sa Jo Sung Joon Inspector Koo | Delayed Justice | Local Hero Gomchi Kim Ki Doo Perfume | Psychopath Diary | Strongest Deliveryman Mangcho Park Hoon Nobody Knows | Haechi | Monster

What is the movie runtime?

The runtime is 126 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!