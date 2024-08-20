‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Season 2 Heads to Netflix in September 2024

One of the many licensed pickups Netflix made in 2023 was the comedy sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, starring George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan. We’ve now got confirmation that Netflix will be the recipient of the brand new season following its run on NBC, but it’ll only be streaming in the US.

In case you missed Netflix in the US acquired the rights to Lopez vs Lopez in the US following its first run on NBC. It was unexpectedly added to Netflix in November 2023, with all 22 episodes of the first season added.

The show follows George and Mayan going through the ups and downs of living together, having previously been estranged. Their real-life story inspires it and first debuted on NBC in November 2022.

After its addition to Netflix, Lopez vs Lopez featured in the Netflix US TV charts for three days, peaking as the sixth most-watched show on November 7th, 2023.

No other Netflix regions beyond the US currently carry the show, and there are no plans to license the show we’re told.

Lopez vs Lopez returned for season 2 at NBC in April 2024

NBC announced in May 2023 that it had renewed the sitcom for a full second season order. The show was given an initial order of 13 episodes, but that’s since been trimmed down to 10.

Those episodes aired between April 2nd and April 30th, 2024, with an average viewership of 2.15 million, down slightly from season 1’s 2.40 million.

As you may know, filming could not get underway on the second season in 2023 due to the dual-Hollywood strikes that impacted the majority of shows, including Netflix’s own roster.

Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2 is Coming to Netflix in September 2024

We’ve exclusively learned that Netflix has picked up the rights to season 2 and will begin streaming all 10 episodes from September 18th, 2024. It’ll then hold the rights for at least two years, assuming it doesn’t pick up the third season (which it probably will).

In case you didn’t hear, Lopez vs. Lopez received a third season renewal in May 2024 with it scheduled to premiere on NBC on October 18th, 2024.

In addition to streaming on Netflix, the show remains available in full on Peacock.

Are you looking forward to the second season of Lopez vs Lopez? Do you want to see it come to Netflix?