Docu-Drama ‘Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in February 2021

Described as the “Japanese Game of Thrones” Netflix’s latest historical drama-docuseries, Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan is coming to Netflix in February 2021. The exciting new docuseries will blend the best parts of drama and documentary, as it brings the history of feudal Japan to life. We have everything you need to know about Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan, including the cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan is an upcoming Netflix Original docuseries-drama. Any subscribers who have watched The Last Csars, Medal of Honor, Roman Empire, or Rise of Empires: Ottoman will know what to expect.

When is Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan season 1 coming to Netflix?

Subscribers have very little time remaining before the Original arrives on Netflix. We can officially confirm that the first season of Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021.

The series will air a total of six episodes, with each episode expected to be approximately 45 to 50 minutes.

So Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan will take place in Feudal Japan?

Yes, but More specifically the series will focus on the story of Date Masamune, one of Japan’s most legendary historical figures. The “One-Eyed Dragon” was one of four other warlords who set their ambitions on uniting the entire country of Japan under one banner. Masamune’s nickname was given after he had infamously ripped his own eye out after it became infected with smallpox. The ambitious young general fought and schemed his way to the top, disposing of his own brother to ensure his line of succession was ensured. At only 17 years of age, Masamune took over the leadership of his father’s clan and within a few short years conquered the neighboring clans to unite most of Northern Japan.

The legend of Masamune and his influence continues to this day. His famous armor, in particular, the design of his helmet was believed to be behind the inspiration of Darth Vader’s iconic design.

What is feudal Japan?

The feudal period is certainly the most well known and most romanticized era of Japan’s long history. Taking place from 1185 to 1868, this period saw the rise of the samurai and the shoguns. A Japanese Emperor has always been seated as the leader of the nation but during feudal Japan, the influence of the emperor severely waned. This wasn’t helped by a civil war that broke out in the country in 1336 which effectively ended what power the leader had.

The Emperor would send armies of samurai to fight the civil war in his name, and they would go on to win. As to not lose his power to the leaders of these armies he granted them the title of Shogun. These Shogun were given control of smaller areas of land in Japan. Not too dissimilar to that of feudalism in Medieval Europe, the Shogun of the region would divide their lands which would be relied upon by the peasants to farm and supply soldiers to his armies.

Many wars would be fought between the Warlords of Japan as they looked to unite the land under their clan’s name.

Who are the cast members of Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan?

We’ll see some of Japan’s greatest and most villainous figures from the feudal period on screen:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Narrator Hiro Kanagawa Limetown | Altered Carbon | The Man in the High Castle Toyotomi Hideyoshi Masami Kosaka Twilight: Breaking Dawn | The Wolverine | War Ieyasu Tokugawa Hayate Masao Danger Dolls | Lady Ninja: A Blue Shadow | Karate Kill Nobunaga Oda Masayoshi Haneda 47 Ronin | Edge of Tomorrow | The Last Samurai Masamune Date Hideaki Ito Brave Hearts: Umizaru | Memoirs of a Murderer | Lesson of the Evil Shibata Katsuie Wilfred Lee Salvage | Haebangchon: Chapter 1 | Kim’s: Convenience Ishida Mitsunari Seiji Hino Clouds Over the Hill | Sapce Battleship Yamato | Sanadamaru Lady Nene Elina Miyake Jackson Heroes Reborn | The People Garden | Flickers!

You can find the full cast list on the Original’s official IMDb page.

Who is producing Age of Samurai?

The series will be co-produced by Blue Ant Media and Smithsonian Canada. Age of Samurai will be presented in a docu-drama format, which many will recognize as the method of storytelling used in Roman Empire and the upcoming series The Last of the Czars.

This period in Japan is drowned in historical moments, those of which are often romanticized to the point of fiction. It’s the intention of Blue Ant Media and Smithsonian Canada that history is told the correct way, this means any fictionalized moments during this era won’t be told, instead, the series will be both “educational and historically accurate.”

