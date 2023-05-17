Comedy Series ‘Marlon’ Leaving Netflix in June 2023

For those in the United States, you have around a month to binge through both seasons of the NBC sitcom series Marlon before it departs on June 14th, 2023.

Created by Christopher Moynihan and Marlon Wayans, the multicam sitcom follows divorced couple Marlon Wayne and his ex-wife Ashley trying to stay friends for the sake of their two children.

Although airing on NBC, Netflix carried the international rights exclusively, so it’s labeled as a Netflix Original. Sadly after two seasons, NBC opted to cancel the show.

Netflix in the US first released season 1 on June 14th, 2018 with the second season arriving exactly a year later on June 14th, 2019.

Per a removal notice, the show is now set to fully depart Netflix in the United States on June 14th, 2023, with the “last day to watch” being June 13th.

If you plan on signing up to Netflix to watch Marlon, you must do so with a premium tier of Netflix as it’s one of the dozens of shows unavailable on the advertising tier.

When will Marlon leave Netflix in International Regions?

In all regions other than the United States, we’re told that the series will remain for at least another year (removal dates are subject to change).

The show is set to be removed in June 2024 in all international territories where it’s labeled a Netflix Original. That includes regions like Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. That date coincides roughly six years after season 2 was added in those international territories.

Of course, Marlon Wayans has called Netflix his home for numerous projects in recent years on both the movie and stand-up special front. His stand-up special Woke-ish was released in 2018, and the comedy star has featured in three Netflix Original feature films, Naked, Sextuplets, and The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

Some sources indicate Wayans’s next project will also be at Netflix in the form of the feature film action comedy remake of the Korean movie Luck Key, about an assassin and an actor who switch lives and discover what’s really important to them.

Will you miss Marlon when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.