‘Missing You’ Is Another Harlan Coben Netflix Hit, ‘Number 24’ Hits and ‘Carry-On’ Soars -Top 10 Report

Welcome to your deep-dive analysis of the latest batch of new Top 10 numbers from Netflix. Lots to cover this week with the second week of Squid Game S2 seeing the show already up to the second most-watched show of all time. Carry-On also soared into the all-time list. So here’s everything you need to know from the most recent batch of Netflix’s top 10 numbers.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from December 30th, 2024 to January 5th, 2025, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. Carry-On continues to soar.

Carry-On isn’t showing any signs of slowing down and has just surpassed the trajectory of Don’t Look Up, now setting its sights on second place in the all-time English-language Top 10, right behind Red Notice.

The 91-day projection has been revised upwards, now ranging between 175M and 210M CVEs—a no man’s land for now but one that is about to welcome a new occupant.

2. Missing You

The week’s highlight is the launch of the new series adapted from Harlan Coben’s work, Missing You. Its debut is quite impressive, with 21.7M CVEs in 5 days, making it the third-best launch for a series released on a Wednesday, just behind Monster: Dahmer.

But the question that’s on everyone’s mind is, of course, whether it performed better or worse than Fool Me Once, which was released last year on the same date—but back then, it was a Monday. To compare them fairly, we need to shift perspectives, and here’s what we find:

Missing You might miss the mark, but let’s not forget that Fool Me Once was an unexpected and unprecedented success. So, anything that comes close to following its trajectory is already a win. In any case, this launch firmly establishes Coben adaptations in a new league among Netflix series royalty.

3. Squid Game 2

Season 2 of Squid Game is off to a very strong start, already surpassing 125M EVCs in just 11 days, making it the first series to reach this milestone so quickly—Season 1 of Wednesday achieved it in 14 days. However, the rest of the season seems likely to follow a trajectory I predicted last week: very strong at the start but eventually falling below Season 1 of Squid Game and Wednesday in the weeks to come.

4. Number 24 is number 1

It’s now become a tradition: the Scandinavian World War II film released at the start of the year. This year, the Norwegian film Number 24 takes the spotlight, making a strong debut with 8.8M EVCs in 5 days—the best launch for a Scandinavian Netflix film in my dataset. Notably, the film was released in Norwegian cinemas two months ago and was pre-financed by Netflix.

5. The Love Scam

The other release of the week was the Italian rom-com The Love Scam, which had an average launch, similar to other Italian rom-coms released on a Wednesday, with just 4.2M CVEs in 5 days.

6. Avicii – I’m Tim

the Swedish documentary Avicii – I’m Tim, about the late DJ who passed away a few years ago, had an average start with 5.2M CVEs in 6 days. Notably, this is significantly lower than other celebrity-focused documentaries released on a Tuesday.

7. New weekly international reality TV shows.

Love Is Blind has a new international adaptation, this time in Germany. The season’s launch is pretty much what I expected: lower than the English-language seasons but slightly above the Swedish version—though only by a small margin.

On the Brazilian side, the reality TV show of the week is Stranded with My Mother-in-Law, whose second season has made a stronger start than other international reality shows released weekly on Thursdays, such as season 3 of Rhythm + Flow: France or Love Is Blind: Mexico.

8. Wallace and Gromit flops.

Wallace and Gromit misses the English-language Top 10 this week (despite it being a relatively weak week). The reason is fairly easy to understand, as the film isn’t available in its primary market (the UK, where it was a hit on TV with 16.2M viewers). And, I’ll make some enemies by saying this, but the fame of Wallace & Gromit seems to be somewhat overrated outside of the UK. Let’s add this one to the (long) list of animated disappointments on Netflix recently.

That’s all for this week, feel free to let us know what you think in the comments below.