More ‘Storybots’ Episodes in Development at Netflix; Likely Season 4

Ask the Storybots has gone off-grid for quite some time but a new job listing suggests that development work is going on for more episodes with season 4 looking to be in development.

Created by Evan Spiridellis and Gregg Spiridellis the StoryBots began its life on YouTube before being a TV series that has aired all around the world. Eventually, Netflix stepped in and acquired the title and the production company behind it back in May 2019.

Three seasons of Ask The StoryBots are currently on Netflix as well as a Christmas special and a spin-off series called StoryBots Super Songs.

The preschool series follows five little creatures who sing and learn together while also meeting big-name celebrities. The show has featured guest appearances from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Jay Leno, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Smith, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Zoe Saldana and John Legend.

Now, two years later and two and a half years later after season 3 was added to the service, it looks like production is ramping up on a possible fourth season or some other extension in the StoryBots universe at Netflix.

A job listing on Netflix Animations website says they’re actively seeing storyboard artists to work on StoryBots.

The job listing states:

“You got jokes? You got gags? … You looking to take comedy to new heights? Netflix animation is seeking Storyboard Artists for the board-driven comedy preschool series, Storybots!”

There are some sites that have rumored a summer 2021 release date for season 4 but that’s not confirmed officially to be the case.

Netflix is also leaning into YouTube heavily for the series. Many full episodes have been put up on YouTube as well as still being available on Netflix. We’ve documented Netflix Jr’s huge expansion onto YouTube in the past. One of the StoryBots episodes on YouTube has amassed over 100 million views.

