August will be one of the quietest months for new K-Dramas on Netflix in 2021, however, there are still some extremely popular K-Dramas that are still airing throughout the month. Here’s your list of new K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2021

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Suk Hyeong, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Premiere Date: Saturday, August 28th, 2021 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

Subscribers will have to wait until the very end of August for the only new weekly k-drama arriving this summer month. Still, it’ll be more than worth the wait for what could be one of the most popular K-Dramas in 2021.

Yoon Hye Jin, a beautiful and incredibly intelligent woman, had her life laid and career mapped out, but after suffering a huge setback, thanks in part to the righteousness of her heart, she moves to the seaside village of Gongjin. It’s in Gongjin where she meets Mr. Hong, who is officially unemployed but the master of odd jobs, helping those around the village who are in need of assistance.

New K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2021

The Crowned Clown (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Se Young, Kim Sang Kyung, Jang Gwang, Yoon Jong Seok

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, August 10th, 2021

The Crowned Clown has plenty of glowing reviews from K-Drama fans and has been one of the more requested shows from k-drama subscribers.

The Kingdom of Joseon is in a state of disarray as uprisings, and political plots threaten the throne of King Yi Heon. In order to avoid assassination, the king enlists the help of the clown named Ha Sun, who looks near identical to himself. Now the acting king of Joseon, life becomes a little more complicated for Ha Sun as he finds himself falling for the beautiful Queen Yoo So Won.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix

Love (ft. Marriage & Divorce) (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Sung Hoon, Lee Ga Ryeong, Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi, Jeon Soo Kyung

Netflix Finale Date: August 1st, 2021 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

Since we last spoke of Love, the series has risen even higher in the cable ratings, and at the time of writing is now the 12th highest-rated cable drama in South Korean history.

The lives of three women, who work as successful radio hosts, have their lives begin to unravel when twists and turns begin affecting their seemingly happy marriages.

You Are My Spring (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong, Yoon Park, Nam Gyu Ri, Kim Ye Won

Netflix Finale Date: Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 | New Episodes: Monday & Tuesday

If it wasn’t for the Monday and Tuesday timeslot, then You Are My Spring would definitely be fairing higher in the ratings.

Kang Da Jung, a talented manager of a five-star hotel, has risen faster than any of her peers. But while she may be successful in her career, unfortunately, she is unlucky in love and takes after her mother for her poor choice of men. Her life changes forever when she meets psychiatrist Joo Young Do, a passionate doctor that will do anything to help his patients.

Hospital Playlist (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Comedy, Romance| Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do

Netflix Finale Date: September 2nd, 2021 | New Episode: Thursday

Each new episode of Hospital Playlist goes from strength to strength as the drama continues to do incredibly well in the ratings. At the time of writing Hospital Playlist season 2 is sat 13th in the cable drama rankings, only two places behind the highest-rated episode of the first season. This means it’s highly likely we’ll soon see Hospital Playlist in the top 10 highest-rated cable dramas in South Korean history.

Since starting as undergrads in 1999, twenty years later, five doctors remain good friends and colleagues at the same hospital. While their day-to-day lives seem ordinary, they are in the microcosm of life as they bear witness to people being born and dying on a day-to-day basis. Throughout their years as friends, the love for music each doctor has resulted in the quintet starting a band together.

Nevertheless (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Song Kang, Han So Hee, Chae Jong Hyop, Yang Hye Ji, Han Eu Ddeum

Netflix Finale Date: August 21st, 2021| New Episode: Saturday

Another k-drama series starring heartthrob Song Kang that is proving to be extremely popular on Netflix.

Park Jae Uhn is a happy-go-lucky and flirty person but never allows himself to develop feelings for others. Meanwhile, Yoo Na Bi, enjoys dating but after her bitter experience with her first love, she no longer trusts love and doesn’t believe in destiny. But when Park Jae Uhn and Yoo Na Bi meet, the pair have a magical effect on each other, breaking down the barriers that shut others out.

What K-Dramas are you going to be watching on Netflix in August 2021? Let us know in the comments below!