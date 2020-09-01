‘The Big Show Show’ Season 2: Canceled at Netflix but Christmas Special Inbound

After a single season, an upcoming Christmas special, and a big role in Netflix’s big summer crossover event, The Big Show Show will not be returning for a full season 2 at Netflix. Here’s what we know about the cancelation.

The Big Show Show is a Netflix Original sitcom series and the second title to come from a partnership between WWE and Netflix. The series stars Paul Donald Wight II as his larger than life wrestling persona, The Big Show. Billed at 7ft tall, the hulking mass towers over his teenage daughters in the fish out of water comedy.

When the teenage daughter of The Big Show comes to live with him, his wife, and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.

The Big Show Show season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled but with additional Christmas special (Last Updated: 09/01/2020)

We’re a few months on since the release of the first season of The Big Show Show and we’ve learned that it will not be returning for season 2 but it’s not quite the end, though.

In July 2020, it was teased that The Big Show Show would continue in the meantime with two additional episodes. That first episode turned out to be secretly teasing Game On: A Crossover Event which released on August 10th, 2020.

In September 2020, it was confirmed by Variety that a Christmas episode would be coming out for The Big Show Show but that it would not return for a full second season.

On the cancellation, Jason Berger who served as the co-showrunner shared his thoughts on the decision not to move past season 1.

on behalf of the staff, cast, and crew of #thebigshowshow…thank you to everyone who watched either with your fam or alone in your basement. Netflix was a dream to work with AND we had a blast making the show. Rare air! Please take care of each other! 🤘🏼 https://t.co/dBaiehyu1h — Jason Berger (@jayberger) September 1, 2020

The cast and crew of The Big Show Show had expressed their confidence that the series will be renewed for a second season up until the news of cancelation.

It joins a long list of sitcoms produced by Netflix that fails to make it past the first season with recent cancelations including No Good Nick.

Did the story warrant a second season?

By the end of the first season, the Big Show was incredibly close to coming out of retirement and going back out on the road with the WWE. After a last-minute vision of life at home without him, Big Show realized his heart was at home and wanted to be with his family.

Like any sitcom, you can right the characters into plenty of awkward situations to carry on the story. While the series is centered around the hulking wrestler, a lot of the story is to do with his daughters, especially Lola.

What would be fun to see in a second season is even more cameo appearances from old WWE stars.

Ironically, the same day The Big Show Show was released, and despite him choosing to not return to WWE in the series, that didn’t stop the Big Show from appearing on Monday Night Raw, competing for the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Would you like to see another season of The Big Show Show on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!