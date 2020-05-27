‘Mr. Iglesias’ Season 2: Coming to Netflix in June 2020

Subscribers have been out of luck with sitcoms on Netflix in recent history thanks to the cancelations of shows such as One Day at a Time and Friends From College. With the release of Mr. Iglesias, there’s been relative success, with the second season renewed and returning to Netflix in June 2020.

Mr. Iglesias is an American sitcom created by Kevin Hench. The series stars beloved fully comedian Gabriel Iglesias as the title character. While the comedian didn’t serve as one of the writers on the series he did act as an executive producer. Considering his flamboyance and flair for comedy it’s likely many of the lines delivered had that Iglesias spice thrown in.

Mr. Iglesias a loveable and fluffy high school teacher returns to his alma mater to teach. Taking on a group of misfits as his students there is potential in them all, as long as they buck their ideas up.

Mr. Iglesias Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Netflix Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated 24/06/2019)

The renewal was confirmed by Gabriel Iglesias in August 2019!

It’s official!! Season 2 of the @Netflix original series #MrIglesias is happening. Thank you to all my fans for making it a global hit 😀 #GabrielIglesias #LBC #NetflixFluffy pic.twitter.com/WlApAvtRkb — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) August 8, 2019

Wilson High School is based on a real high school of the same name in Long Beach, California. Gabriel Iglesias actually attended the school and graduated in 1994.

Mr. Iglesias Season 2 Release Date

Our prediction was correct, the second season of Mr. Iglesias is coming to Netflix this Summer!

The second season will be premiering on Netflix on June 17th, 2020!

How did subscribers respond to Mr. Iglesias?

I been binge watching @fluffyguy #MrIglesias show and I been dying all day BEST SHOW EVER!!!! pic.twitter.com/rbYS9PQent — 👑Alejandra👑 (@DarkSweetLuna) June 21, 2019

Unfortunately, not everyone was impressed…

I am watching Mr.Iglesias on Netflix,and I am honestly very disappointed. I had such high hopes for Gabriel Iglesias,but everyone’s acting and the writing feels so forced. I am can’t even finish the 15 mins of the episode SMH — Ska Pilgrim vs Wooloo Haters (@skapilgrimTX) June 22, 2019

