‘Mutt’ Sets Netflix US November 2023 Premiere Date

Netflix has just unveiled that they’ll be the home of the streaming debut of Mutt in mid-November 2023, with the movie landing on the service on November 16th.

The story of the hour-and-a-half-long movie revolves around Feña, a young trans guy living in New York City over the course of 24 hours when people who seemed to disappear when he transitioned are suddenly back in his life. Lío Mehiel, Cole Doman, Mimi Ryder, and Alejandro Goic star.

Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, a Chilean-Serbian filmmaker, serves as writer, director, and producer on the project, which also is the creator’s directorial debut.

The movie premiered early in the year at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and it went on to be selected for a special jury award, with Lio Mehiel earning the “US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting.”

The film was acquired Strand Releasing a few months after its initial Sundance premiere. Strand is an independent movie distribution business known for distributing titles like Borders of Love, Straight Up and Girlhood.

Netflix, as you may remember, made a few pickups of its own from the Sundance Film Festival this year with

Only Netflix in the United States is currently listing Mutt for their November 2023 schedule, but it’s possible more regions could pick it up.

RottenTomatoes currently has the movie sitting at Certified Fresh with an 88% rating. Audience scores are much lower at 58% on RT but a respectable 6.8 on IMDb.

Teo Bugbee for the NYTimes gave the movie a good review back in August, saying in the closing paragraph:

“The writer and director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz uses elegant observations of urban life to pass the narrative between the three central relationships. Feña juggles his responsibilities through phone calls and borrowed cars; his lifelines are doorbell speakers and public restrooms. These features of city life feed a sense of realism, as does the film’s warmly-lit and intimately framed cinematography. But that realism here is exhausting, even if it is well-intentioned — by the film’s end, even Feña seems ready to escape from the trial of his packed plotlines.”

