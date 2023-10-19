What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: October 19, 2023

Happy Thursday! Welcome to your first belated daily recap of what’s new on Netflix, where we’re going to recap all the new titles that have landed on the service in the USA over the past seven days. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10s.

Lots still to look forward to throughout the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Tomorrow you’ve got the new Bill Burr comedy movie Old Dads, and over the weekend, we’ll see the SVOD debut of No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Best New Movies and Series Added So Far This Week

Long Shot (2019)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Jonathan Levine

Cast: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, June Diane Raphael

Writer: Dan Sterling, Liz Hannah

Runtime: 125 min / 2h 5m

Two big licensed movies have come to Netflix so far this week, but given that Silver Linings Playbook is often departing and rejoining the service, we want to spotlight Long Shot.

Here’s what you can expect from the Lionsgate comedy that was released theatrically four years ago:

“Reunited from childhood, a headstrong presidential candidate hires an opinionated speechwriter who challenges her political strategies … and heart.”

Of course, Theron will soon be reprising her role as Andi in the long-awaited sequel to The Old Guard.

Bodies (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, History

Cast: Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, Stephen Graham, Greta Scacchi

Writer: Paul Tomalin

Runtime: 56 mins

Of all of the new series coming up in 2023, we’ve been most looking forward to this ambitious sci-fi series hailing from Britain, which is based on the comic book from DC.

The basic premise of the new series is that it follows four detectives who are all investigating the same murder. The twist is that all four are from different time periods, whether that be the current day, the future, or the past.

Early reviews from critics who were given early access to the series have been glowing thus far. The Guardian gave it a four-star rating, calling it “Ambitious, tense,” and “explosive” that leaves you “wanting more and more (and more)”

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Nathaniel Curtis, Caroline Ford, Balak, Boris Hiestand, David Menkin, Mark Ebulué

Writer: Adi Shankar

Runtime: 22 mins

Our highlights for today is the brand new series from Adi Shankar, perhaps best known for his work on Netflix’s Castlevania and the Bootleg Universe. The mind-bending series that borrows multiple franchises and characters from Ubisoft tells the story of a super-soldier who gets betrayed by his boyfriend and has to assemble a squad within a larger conflict.

It’s beautifully animated, using many styles (including some live-action performances) and borrowing many tropes from your favorite games.

Once you’re done with the series or generally interested in the process, we managed to sit with Adi Shankar to discuss the new series.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 19th, 2023

8 New Movies Added This Week

Click Click Bang (2022) – TV-MA – English – A footballer turns to petty crime when his sporting career stalls. Under the wing of a crooked cop, he soon descends deeper into the criminal underworld.

– TV-MA – English – A footballer turns to petty crime when his sporting career stalls. Under the wing of a crooked cop, he soon descends deeper into the criminal underworld. Crypto Boy (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – Following a dispute with his father, a young man falls prey to cryptocurrency’s allure and an entrepreneur’s audacious promises of financial freedom.

– TV-MA – Dutch – Following a dispute with his father, a young man falls prey to cryptocurrency’s allure and an entrepreneur’s audacious promises of financial freedom. Face Off 5: 48H (2021) – TV-MA – Vietnamese – On the run from the mob after a deal goes wrong, an ex-fighter has two days to settle the score with the boss — or risk losing his wife and child.

– TV-MA – Vietnamese – On the run from the mob after a deal goes wrong, an ex-fighter has two days to settle the score with the boss — or risk losing his wife and child. Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Hitting her emergency weight. TikTok therapy. Joking through her dad’s eulogy. Comedian Heather McMahan shares all in this relatable stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – Hitting her emergency weight. TikTok therapy. Joking through her dad’s eulogy. Comedian Heather McMahan shares all in this relatable stand-up special. Long Shot (2019) – R – English

– R – English Nabil El Gamil Plastic Surgeon (2022) – TV-14 – Arabic – After always ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time, a struggling plastic surgeon stumbles into a seemingly perfect solution to his miseries.

– TV-14 – Arabic – After always ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time, a struggling plastic surgeon stumbles into a seemingly perfect solution to his miseries. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) – R – English – A man with bipolar disorder moves home with his parents and makes a connection with a spirited widow, which helps both of them heal in unique ways.

– R – English – A man with bipolar disorder moves home with his parents and makes a connection with a spirited widow, which helps both of them heal in unique ways. The Devil on Trial (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Using reenactments and home videos, this dark documentary investigates the apparent possession of a young boy — and the brutal murder that followed.

9 New TV Series Added This Week

American Ninja Warrior (Seasons 12-13) – TV-PG – English – Contestants push their bodies and minds to the limit as they strive to conquer extreme obstacle courses and achieve ninja glory.

– TV-PG – English – Contestants push their bodies and minds to the limit as they strive to conquer extreme obstacle courses and achieve ninja glory. Bodies (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Four detectives. Four timelines. One body. To save Britain’s future, they’ll need to solve the murder that altered the course of history first.

– TV-MA – English – Four detectives. Four timelines. One body. To save Britain’s future, they’ll need to solve the murder that altered the course of history first. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Branded an enemy of the state, a cyborg supersoldier struggles to find a cause worth fighting for in a dystopian society where nothing is what it seems.

– TV-MA – English – Branded an enemy of the state, a cyborg supersoldier struggles to find a cause worth fighting for in a dystopian society where nothing is what it seems. Ghost Hunters (Seasons 8-9) – TV-PG – English – Deploying the latest technology, paranormal investigators scare up the truth about spirits, hauntings and other eerie supernatural phenomena.

– TV-PG – English – Deploying the latest technology, paranormal investigators scare up the truth about spirits, hauntings and other eerie supernatural phenomena. I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – On her 13th birthday, Carmie discovers that she’s actually half human, half vampire — and that mythical powers make middle school way more complicated.

– TV-Y7 – English – On her 13th birthday, Carmie discovers that she’s actually half human, half vampire — and that mythical powers make middle school way more complicated. Kaala Paani: Dark Water (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – When a mysterious illness descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a desperate fight for survival collides with a race to find a cure.

– TV-MA – Hindi – When a mysterious illness descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a desperate fight for survival collides with a race to find a cure. Neon (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – An aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends move to Miami on a mission, weathering roadblocks and reality checks together in their quest for success.

– TV-MA – English – An aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends move to Miami on a mission, weathering roadblocks and reality checks together in their quest for success. Oggy Oggy (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y – None – Join adorable kitten Oggy Oggy and his cat pals in a bright and colorful kitty world. They’re always on the go for fun times and fantastic adventures!

– TV-Y – None – Join adorable kitten Oggy Oggy and his cat pals in a bright and colorful kitty world. They’re always on the go for fun times and fantastic adventures! Turn to me Mukai-kun (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – Though handsome and successful, Satoru Mukai suddenly realizes he’s been single for ten whole years and has no idea how to initiate a new relationship.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for October 19th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Fall of the House of Usher Long Shot 2 Beckham Tammy 3 Love Is Blind The Devil on Trial 4 Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had The Misfits 5 I Woke Up a Vampire Look Away 6 Pact of Silence Deliver Us from Evil 7 The Great British Bake Off Reptile 8 Lupin Spy Kids 9 Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul American Made 10 Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs Casper

What are you currently watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.